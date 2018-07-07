A Beetham Gardens man who has been described an inspiration to others in the community has initiated legal action against the State and the acting Commissioner of Police after police broke into...
WASA repeats as A-1, Women champs
Former national champion and top-ranked local Curtis Humphreys got the decisive victory as WASA edged Carenage Blasters 3-2 to repeat as champions of Division One of the Solo Senior National Table Tennis Championships Team Tournament on Wednesday night.
With both teams locked at 2-2 in the best-of-five matches series at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, it came down to a winner-take-all clash between Humphreys and national junior player Jesse Dookie, with the WASA ace coming away with a come-from-behind 8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 13-11 triumph.
Earlier on in the tie, reigning national Under-21 and senior Singles champion Aaron Wilson handed Blasters the early initiative by beating Humphreys 8-11, 11-9, 11-2, 11-5 for a 1-0 lead.
However, another ex-national champion and top-seeded player Yuvraaj Dookram got WASA level with an 11-7, 11-4, 11-5 defeat of Dookie while Kenneth Parmanand put WASA ahead at 2-1 after his tense 6-11, 11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 11-4 beating of Luc O’Young.
But, Wilson extended the series to the fifth and deciding tie via his 11-5, 10-12, 11-2, 10-12, 11-5 win over Dookram.
In their semifinals on Saturday, WASA edged Arima Hawks 3-2 in a repeat of last year’s final, while Blasters slammed D’Abadie Youths, 3-0.
WASA had more to celebrate on the night as their women’s team of national under-21 and senior open singles champion, Brittany Joseph, Chelsea Fong and Ambika Sitram edged Arima Hawks’ mother and daughter team of Linda Partap-Boodhan and Rayanna Boodhan, 3-2 to keep hold of their title.
Partap-Boodhan provided some hope of her club by taking the opening match versus Fong, 12-10, 11-6, 13-15, 9-11, 11-7. But Joseph then brushed aside the younger Boodhan 11-3, 11-6, 11-5, only for the latter to pair with her mother for a stunning 11-9, 8-11, 10-12, 13-11, 11-9 doubles win, and a 2-1 lead.
Any hopes of an upset quickly faded as Fong redeemed herself by beating Boodhan 11-6, 11-4, 11-3 before Joseph snatched victory, courtesy her 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8 win over Partap-Boodhan.
The women’s Team event consisted of three clubs and was played on a round-robin basis with Arima Hawks and WASA securing 3-1 and 3-0 wins respectively over Gladiators.
Today, competition will continue with the start of the Open Singles, with top-ranked Wilson and Joseph putting their titles on the line at the same venue.
