Three principles of the Brighton Declaration on Women and Sport 1994 to which Trinidad and Tobago is a signatory must be addressed in any attempt to level the playing field as it relates to sport and gender.

The first principle deals with the issue of Equity and Equality in Society and Sport. It states that every woman should have equal opportunity to participate in sport regardless of race, colour, language, religion, creed, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, political belief or affiliation, national or social origin. Resources, power and responsibility should be allocated fairly and without discrimination on the basis of sex. Allocations must be used to correct any imbalances of benefits between men and women.

Another important principle relates to access to sporting facilities. The planning, design and management of facilities must meet the particular needs of women such as changing room facilities, childcare provision, and safety.

It notes that girls and boys approach sport differently. Therefore, those who are responsible for organising and implementing sport and recreation must take into account the gender differences in values, attitudes and aspirations of goals.

Sporting organisations such as the TTFA should bear this in mind as they seek to increase female participation.

The principle of leadership, states that “Women are under-represented in the leadership and decision making of all sport and sport-related organisation.” To address this sporting body should have as part of its strategic plans, policies and programmes that will increase “number of women coaches, advisers, decision makers, officials, administrators and sports personnel at all levels.”

The aforementioned principles can be best developed through rigorous research and the dissemination of knowledge. It is only through research can inform policies be developed for implementation.