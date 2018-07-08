CALYPSO SPIKERS FALL TO USA 3-1

T&T senior women volleyballers won a historic opening set against the defending champions the United States, but the Calypso Spikers were unable to maintain the momentum and eventually loss 3-1 behind scores of 25-21, 15- 25, 22-25 and 15-25. The match was contested in Pool B of the Women’s Volleyball Pan American Cup Tournament in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, yesterday.

Playing at Ricardo Arias Pavilion, Aiyana Abukusomo- Whitney, came off the bench to start the second set and sparked a young USA side with seven points in the frame before she finished with 13.

Simone Lee led the winners with 14 points while Sarah Wilwhite and Mallory McCage each contributed nine.

T&T’s veteran Krystle Esdelle had a match-high 16 points which were fresh off her performance at the Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Women’s Championship title in Suriname a week ago, when she helped her team to lift its eighth regional title.

Qualifiers to the FIVB World Championship in Japan later this year, the ‘Calypso Spikers’ also got ten points each from Darlene Ramdin and Sinead Jack.

The USA held a 13-5 advantage in the blocking category and both teams served nine aces.

Speaking after the match, T&T captain, Renele Forde said, “We are satisfied with our game against the USA. It is the first time in history we take a set from the USA at any level of volleyball.”

Jonathan Newman-Gonchar, coach of USA: “We want to congratulate T&T for a wonderful match. We are not used to those high balls but made the adjustments and used our quick tempo to recover and win the match.”

Cuban-born T&T coach Francisco Cruz added, “It is a feat to win a set against the USA no matter what kind of a team they bring. I am really impressed with the ability of their setter (Carlini) who is one of the best I have ever seen.”

In the day’s other early match, in Pool C, Brazil defeated Mexico in straight sets, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17.

Firstly, in the round-robin phase, T&T beat Chile 26-24, 25-22, 25-15 and then battled past Venezuela 25-22, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18 in their ninth place playoff.

In 2016, the Calypso Spikers ended in tenth place. T&T will Puerto Rico from 12 noon today.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

Costa Rica v Canada, 10 am T&T v Puerto Rico, 12 noon

Colombia v Brazil, 2 pm

Mexico v Argentina, 4 pm

Cuba v USA, 6 pm

Dominican Republic v Peru, 8 pm