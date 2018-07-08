Hawks tricks Parkites twice to lift titles

North Zone’s Trendsetter Hawks captured two of three titles at stake, both at the expense of rivals Queen’s Park Cricket Club when the 2018 Republic Bank National Youth League concluded at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Saturday.

In the Under-12 Division decider, Hawks coached by Anthony ‘Dada’ Wickham opened the scoring through Antonio Sealy in the 16th minute, but QPCC drew level through age-group ‘Most Valuable Player’ awardee Addae Paponette in the 38th minute before Jaden Mc Shine fired in the decisive item for Hawks in the 45th minute.

Last week in the semifinal round at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, defending National Champions QPCC edged East Zone’s San Juan Jabloteh 1-0 with a strike from Papponette while Hawks blanked South Zone’s Pt Fortin Youth FA 3-0 with a double from Ryan Redellant and one from Zion Harley.

The Under-14 championship match proved to be a one-sided contest as East Zone’s Trincity Nationals stormed to a 3-0 triumph over Tobago’s Jaric Titans.

Omari Flanders, the age-group ‘MVP’ led the way with a double for Trinity in the 16th and 37th minutes while Keshawn Lashley added the other from the penalty spot in the 45th minute.

Trincity Nationals slipped past fellow East team, FC Santa Rosa 2-1 with goals from Joshua Batson and Riley Hill to cancel out Joshua Walker’s effort while Titans got the better of Ste Madeleine Striker 5-4 on penalty-kick after a 0-0 deadlock in their respective semifinal.

Just as they started off the day, Hawks ended, with another win over Queen’s Park, this time in the Under-16 final, 1-0 thanks to ‘MVP’ Josiah Edwards’ strike in the 59th minute.

In the final-four, Hawks got a goal each from Malachi Celestine and Jude-Anthony Johnson to beat FC Santa Rosa while Queen’s Park also won 2-0 over Petit Valley/Diego Martin thanks to a Zachary Welch brace despite playing more than 30 minutes with ten men after a red card expulsion.