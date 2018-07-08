T&T youth beach vballers unbeaten in Aruba

T&T boys and girls teams have advanced to yesterday’s semifinal round of their respective Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Youth Olympic Beach Volleyball Qualifiers at Eagle Beach, Oranjestad, Aruba after ending their round-robin groups undefeated.

In the girl’s three-team Pool A, T&T duo of Tysan Selvon and Britney Choon overcame Rose Etienne and Carolina Richard of Haiti. 21- 12, 13-21 and 15-11 before they also won another three-setter, 17-21, 21-16 and 15-10 over hosts representatives, Kayla Arends and Mali Rafini.

The Arubans took second in the pool after they defeated the Haitians 22-20, 21-10.

Group B of the girl’s competition was a close one as well as the three teams all won one game apiece and lost the other. Suriname’s Ketura Margaret and Xenna Luitjes finished on top with a point coefficient off 1.2361, Suriname lost to Jamaicans Selena Mitchell and Tavia Danielle Watson 21-10, 14-21, 12-15 and defeated US Virgin Island’s Khrysti Rosa and Tia Highes in a difficult match 21-7, 21-19.

Jamaica then fell to the pressure of the US Virgin Island 21-16 and 21-13.

In yesterday’s quarterfinals, US Virgin Islands faced Haiti and Aruba battled Jamaica ahead of the semifinals and top four playoffs.

The boy’s competition, saw T&T’s Daynte Stewart and Marley Davidson defeat Dean Kasdi and Brasley Soetowikromo of Suriname 21-16, 21-11 and Clifton Clarke and N’Gozi Thompson of Jamaica 21-12 and 21-18 to advance directly to the semifinals as Pool A winners.

Jamaica finished the group in second place with a 21-19 21-14 victory over Suriname.

Aruba’s Brian Howell Brokken and Raibiently Mercalina dominated the sand which was very pleasing to the local supporters.