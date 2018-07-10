Calypso Spikers fall to Puerto Rico

T&T put up another impressive performance before going under to Puerto Rico, 28-30, 20-25, 25-21, 28-26 and 8-15, in its second Pool B match at the Women’s Volleyball Pan American Cup in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, yesterday.

After losing to defending champion and five-time winners, the USA, in its opener on Monday 3-1, the Renele Forde-captained T&T women were eager for another solid outing at the Ricardo Arias Pavilion.

It was almost the perfect start for Calypso Spikers as the recently crowned Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Women’s Championship, looked set to take the opening set just as they did against the USA, leading 24-21.

However, Forde and her team-mates could not close the first set after committing several unforced errors while on the attack and also came up short in the second set.

But led by the Turkey-based trio, veteran Krystle Esdelle, Channon Thompson and Sinead Jack, and Jalicia Ross-Kydd in the attack, the Calypso Spikers came back to win the third and fourth sets, the latter after saving two match points to force a fifth and deciding set.

In the end, Francisco Cruz-coached T&T women ran out of steam and surrendered the contest in a marathon contest that lasted two hours and 18 minutes.

Afterwards, Cruz said, “I am happy with the match against Puerto Rico because they really know how to play the game. My players’ step by step is adjusting and following the instructions. The experience of Puerto Rico was the difference in the tie-breaker.”

For the Puerto Ricans, Noami Santos and Shirley Ferrer had 20 and 15 points, respectively, while Pilar Marie Victoria and Neira Ortiz added 11 and ten respectively as they held a narrow edge on spikes 58-56 and service aces, 7-4 over T&T.

Esdelle, who top-scored in the USA loss, led all the players in the match with 23 points inclusive of 21 spikes while Thompson (19), Jack (14) and Ross (13) also reached double figures for T&T.

Despite the setback, T&T held a 22-10 advantage in the blocking category, seven of which were from Ross-Kydd while Jack had six and veteran Kelly-Anne Billingy, four in her seven points.

An upbeat Billingy was quick to point out that it was first-time T&T had gone to five sets against Puerto Rico.

She said, “This is a confidence builder and now we know that we can go out and play any team in the world.”

However, the Achilles heel for T&T was 42 points gifted to Puerto Rico via unforced errors to 27 by the winner. Commenting after the match, Puerto Rico captain Natalia Valentin noted that T&T had a huge blocking and strong attack but her team was able to get the result.

Qualifiers to the FIVB World Championship in Japan later this year, the Calypso Spikers next play Cuba from 12 noon today in their final round-robin match.

In Sunday’s late matches, Puerto Rico defeated Cuba 25-13, 25-22, 25-23 in Pool B; while in Pool A Canada stopped Peru 25-21, 25-12, 25-17; the Dominican Republic whipped Costa Rica 25-14, 25-10, 25-16; and in Pool C, Brazil overcame Mexico 25-21, 25-19, 25-17, and Colombia battled past Argentina 25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 18-25, 17-15.

And in yesterday’s other early match, Canada blasted Costa Rica 25-10, 25-10, 25-7.

At the end of today’s round-robin phase, the top two ranked teams from the three pools will advance directly to the semifinals while the pool winner with the lowest ranking will compete in the quarterfinals with the top second and third place teams.

TODAY’S MATCHES

Peru vs Costa Rica, 10 am

Cuba vs T&T, 12 noon

Colombia vs Mexico, 2 pm

Brazil vs Argentina, 4 pm

USA vs Puerto Rico, 6 pm