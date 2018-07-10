Confident T&T chases U-17 hat-trick today

confident T&T Under-17 cricket team will open its challenge for a third successive West Indies age-group title today, when the team comes up against Barbados from 9.30 am at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, South Trinidad.

The team, which is led by Antonio Gomez, has been in training for quite a while now leading into this tournament. The players are all very confident that T&T can retain its title for a third successive time, having won it in 2016 and 2017.

Coach of the team Gregory Davis speaking to Guardian Sports Media said, “The preparation has been very good. The boys are well prepared, mentally as well and this is always key in my estimation.”

Davis, who represented T&T many years ago, is the son of former West Indies player Bryan Davis and he believes that execution on the day is key despite all the work you put in before. He said, “Execution on the day is what matters now and the boys are aware of that.”

The only downside he saw in the preparation was the lack of practice matches which was due to the inclement weather conditions. “The only thing missing was a couple more practice games which the weather did not allow.”

Manager of the team Surujdath Mahabir is also in good spirits and expressed confidence going into the clash and said, “We have a well-balanced squad which is packed with a lot of talent. I expect us to do well because more than the talent the boys have gelled well.”

In other matches on today’s programme, Guyana will battle the Windward Islands at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, and the Leewards will play Jamaica at Gilbert Park in California.

All matches get underway at 9.30am.

Teams

T&T: Antonio Gomez (capt), Ryan Bandoo, Leonardo Julien, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Darren Samlal, Anderson Mahase, Nicholas Ali, Leon Basanoo, Sameer Ali, Tariq Mohammed, Isaiah Gomez, Aaron Bankay, Jayden Seales, Vanir Maharaj, Surujdath Mahabir manager, Gregory Davis coach.

BARBADOS: Rashawn Antonio Worrell, Seth Leage Ackeevu Agard, Nicholas Aaron Austin, Rivaldo Aldrian Clarke, Giovonte Tarqe Depeiza, Matthew Walter Forde, Shamar Jabari Forde, Amari Alexandre Goodridge, Jayden Orlando Hoyte, Jaden Jamal R Leacock, Antonio Ricardo D Morris, Ramon Romario Simmonds, D’Angelo Ronaldo Springer, Rondre Amari Yearwood.