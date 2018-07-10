Matura ReUnited takes Super League lead

Almost halfway through the first round of the T&T Super League and new club Matura ReUnited has taken a two-point lead on the 14-team standings.

Its stroll to the top was cemented with a 2-1 win over Petit Valley Diego Martin United on Sunday at St Anthony’s College Ground in West Moorings. The team got an own goal which came in the ninth minute, followed by an insurance item in the 23rd minute from Irvin Reyes. The Diego Martin men pulled a goal back in the 84th minute but it did not prevent them from surrendering maximum points that put the Matura men on 13 points in five matches, that includes no losses.

Last year’s impressive Cunupia FC is second on 11 points in-spite of dropping two valuable points at the weekend in a 2-2 tie with defending champions Guaya United at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima.

Kevon Woodley, Cunupia’s leading scorer was again on target in the 55th minute after which Kevon Clarke, the club’s new signing from FC Santa Rosa, got the other in the 70th. The Central giants twice had to come from behind in the match, after Beville Joseph put the Guayaguayare men in front in the 29th minute and again in the 66th.

The University of T&T (UTT) moved to fourth behind QPCC from a 1-1 draw with Metal X Erin FC on Saturday at Its O’Meara Campus in Arima. But they were made to come from behind after Sylvester Teesdale opened the scoring for the Erin outfit in the 62nd minute, and held out until the second minute in time added-on when Janeke Danzelle got the equalised.

RESULTS

Friday

• FC Santa Rosa- 1 (Kishun Seecharan 71st) vs QPCC- 2 (Yohance Marshall 21st, 85th)

Saturday

• UTT- 1 (Janeke Danzelle 92nd) vs Metal X Erin FC- 1 (Sylvester Teesdale 62nd)

• San Fernando Giants- 0 vs RSSR- 0

Sunday

• Bethel United FC- 1 (Tee Jay Cadiz 43rd) vs Police FC- 1 (Jason Boodram 49th)

• Petit Valley Diego Martin Utd- 1 (Abbion Phillip 84th) vs Matura ReUnited- 2 (own goal 9th, Irvin Reyes 23)

• Cunupia FC- 2 (Kevon Woodley 55th, Keron Clarke 70th) vs Guaya United- 2 (Beville Joseph 29th, 66th)

• Prisons FC- 1 (Andre Mohammed) vs Club Sando FC- 1 (Stephon Jack 43rd)

STANDINGS

P W D L F A GD PTS

1. Matura ReUnited 5 4 1 0 11 7 4 13

2. Cunupia FC 5 3 2 0 12 4 8 11

3. QPCC 4 3 1 0 9 3 6 10

4. UTT 5 2 1 2 4 6 -2 7

5. Guaya United 5 1 3 1 8 6 2 6

6. FC Santa Rosa 4 2 0 2 6 4 2 6

7. Police FC 5 1 3 1 3 5 -2 6

8. RSSR 4 1 2 1 4 2 2 5

9. Metal X Erin FC 5 1 2 2 8 8 0 5

10. Prisons FC 4 0 4 0 3 3 0 4

11. Club Sando 5 1 1 3 3 6 -3 4

12. San F’do Giants 5 0 4 1 2 7 -5 4

13. Bethel United 5 0 3 2 4 9 -5 3

14. P.Valley/ 5 0 1 4 1 8 -7 1

D’go Martin Utd

WALTER ALIBEY

