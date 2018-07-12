Gangsters who unleashed gunfire at the Chaguaramas Boardwalk could have been apprehended easily if all law enforcement arms had been working in tandem, a top-level security expert disclosed...
You are here
Jabloteh cops FYPL ‘Team of the Year’ award
San Juan Jabloteh was voted as the ‘Team of the Year’ when the 2018 Flow Youth Pro League end-ofseason awards function came off at the VIP Lounge, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday.
The San Juan club, enjoyed a very productive season capturing both the Under-14 and Under-16 Division League titles for a record fourth straight year each, while they just came up short in the Under-18 age-group of completing the beaver-trick of crowns as well, with a third-place finish behind Pt Fortin Civic and W Connection.
In addition, Jabloteh also had to settle for the runner-up in the three divisional knockout competitions to W Connection (Under- 14); Club Sando (Under-16) and W Connection (Under-18).
Under-14 Division
League: 1. San Juan Jabloteh; 2.
Morvant Caledonia; 3.W Connection.
Knockout: 1. W Connection; 2.
San Juan Jabloteh
Player of the Month (March):
Molik Khan (W Connection)
Player of the Month (April):
Diego Ramkissoon (Central FC)
Coach of the Year: Andre Morales
(San Juan Jabloteh)
Most Outstanding Goalkeeper:
Aidan Haynes (Defence Force)
Most Outstanding Defender:
Jael Ransome (Defence Force)
Most Outstanding Midfielder:
Luke Phillip (Pt Fortin Civic)
Most Outstanding Forward:
Molik Khan (W Connection)
Leading Goalscorer: Jaheim
Faustin (San Juan Jabloteh)
Most Valuable Player: Molik
Khan (W Connection)
Under-16 Division
League: 1. San Juan Jabloteh; 2.
W Connection; 3. Club Sando
Knockout: 1. Club Sando; 2. San
Juan Jabloteh
Player of the Month (March):
Menes Jahra (Club Sando)
Player of the Month (April): Justin
Araujo-Wilson (Club Sando FC)
Coach of the Year: Steve Neptune
(San Juan Jabloteh)
Most Outstanding Goalkeeper:
Rashad Hart (Club Sando)
Most Outstanding Defender:
Jordan Britto (San Juan Jabloteh)
Most Outstanding Midfielder:
Jesus Delicia (Police FC)
Most Outstanding Forward:
Adica Ash (Central FC)
Leading Goalscorer: Kiron Manswell
(W Connection)
Most Valuable Player: Adica Ash
(Central FC)
Under-18 Division
League: 1. Pt Fortin Civic; 2.W
Connection; 3. San Juan Jabloteh.
Knockout: 1. W Connection; 2.
San Juan Jabloteh
Player of the Month (March): Isa
Bramble (Club Sando FC)
Player of the Month (April):
Akeel Jacob (Pt Fortin Civic)
Coach of the Year: Brian Williams
(W Connection)
Most Outstanding Goalkeeper:
Raheem Lee (Club Sando FC)
Most Outstanding Defender:
Justin Cornwall (Pt Fortin Civic)
Most Outstanding Midfielder:
John-Paul Rochford (North East
Stars)
Most Outstanding Forward: Isa
Bramble (Club Sando)
Leading Goalscorer: Kai Phillip
(Police FC)
Most Valuable Player: Isa Bramble
(Club Sando FC)
2018 Team of the Year: San Juan
Jabloteh
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online