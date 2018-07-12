Jabloteh cops FYPL ‘Team of the Year’ award

San Juan Jabloteh was voted as the ‘Team of the Year’ when the 2018 Flow Youth Pro League end-ofseason awards function came off at the VIP Lounge, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday.

The San Juan club, enjoyed a very productive season capturing both the Under-14 and Under-16 Division League titles for a record fourth straight year each, while they just came up short in the Under-18 age-group of completing the beaver-trick of crowns as well, with a third-place finish behind Pt Fortin Civic and W Connection.

In addition, Jabloteh also had to settle for the runner-up in the three divisional knockout competitions to W Connection (Under- 14); Club Sando (Under-16) and W Connection (Under-18).

Under-14 Division

League: 1. San Juan Jabloteh; 2.

Morvant Caledonia; 3.W Connection.

Knockout: 1. W Connection; 2.

San Juan Jabloteh

Player of the Month (March):

Molik Khan (W Connection)

Player of the Month (April):

Diego Ramkissoon (Central FC)

Coach of the Year: Andre Morales

(San Juan Jabloteh)

Most Outstanding Goalkeeper:

Aidan Haynes (Defence Force)

Most Outstanding Defender:

Jael Ransome (Defence Force)

Most Outstanding Midfielder:

Luke Phillip (Pt Fortin Civic)

Most Outstanding Forward:

Molik Khan (W Connection)

Leading Goalscorer: Jaheim

Faustin (San Juan Jabloteh)

Most Valuable Player: Molik

Khan (W Connection)

Under-16 Division

League: 1. San Juan Jabloteh; 2.

W Connection; 3. Club Sando

Knockout: 1. Club Sando; 2. San

Juan Jabloteh

Player of the Month (March):

Menes Jahra (Club Sando)

Player of the Month (April): Justin

Araujo-Wilson (Club Sando FC)

Coach of the Year: Steve Neptune

(San Juan Jabloteh)

Most Outstanding Goalkeeper:

Rashad Hart (Club Sando)

Most Outstanding Defender:

Jordan Britto (San Juan Jabloteh)

Most Outstanding Midfielder:

Jesus Delicia (Police FC)

Most Outstanding Forward:

Adica Ash (Central FC)

Leading Goalscorer: Kiron Manswell

(W Connection)

Most Valuable Player: Adica Ash

(Central FC)

Under-18 Division

League: 1. Pt Fortin Civic; 2.W

Connection; 3. San Juan Jabloteh.

Knockout: 1. W Connection; 2.

San Juan Jabloteh

Player of the Month (March): Isa

Bramble (Club Sando FC)

Player of the Month (April):

Akeel Jacob (Pt Fortin Civic)

Coach of the Year: Brian Williams

(W Connection)

Most Outstanding Goalkeeper:

Raheem Lee (Club Sando FC)

Most Outstanding Defender:

Justin Cornwall (Pt Fortin Civic)

Most Outstanding Midfielder:

John-Paul Rochford (North East

Stars)

Most Outstanding Forward: Isa

Bramble (Club Sando)

Leading Goalscorer: Kai Phillip

(Police FC)

Most Valuable Player: Isa Bramble

(Club Sando FC)

2018 Team of the Year: San Juan

Jabloteh