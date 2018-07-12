Look Loy serves John-Williams with pre-action protocol letter

President of the T&T Super League Keith Look Loy has intensified his efforts to ensure that there are transparency and accountability within the operations of the T&T Football Association (TTFA) by serving a pre-action protocol letter yesterday on the President David John-Williams, as a final request for financial information on the now controversial Home of Football in Balmain, Couva.

Look Loy’s Attorneys Matthew GW Gayle, Barrister & Attorney at Law, delivered a two-page document outlining a list of requests he made to David John-Williams, the TTFA president, concerning the construction of the multi-million dollar football home which is set to be equipped with indoor and outdoor fields, a hotel and restaurant area, among other things.

Look Loy’s attorneys noted that as a TTFA board member by virtue of being the representative for the T&T Super League, their client was entitled to the information requested.

Look Loy’s list of requests which were made initially in December 2017 included the contribution made by FIFA, TTFA and the Government in respect to the technical centre under construction; the names of all the companies/parties which submitted construction/professional bids in connection of the construction; the committee, delegate or employees responsible for the selection of contractor or sub-contractors; the name of the project manager; the name of the contractors; and any sub-contractors who have been, who are, and who it is intended to be involved in the project.

Look Loy, who has received the support of key stakeholders such as Anthony Harford, Clynt Taylor, Collin Partap, Jason Labon and Steve Gopeesingh, also requested the value, duration and terms of all contracts, sub-contracts and/or any other instruments under which services are engaged and/ or managed and the current financial and construction status of the project, together with the documentary evidence. At an emergency general meeting recently, John-Williams

released the name of some of the contractors employed at the football project, namely ECOTEC EPC Construction Technologies, Transbrokerage Services Limited, Ready Mix (West Indies) Trinidad Limited, Trinrico Steel and Wire Products Ltd,Ramlagan General Hardware,

Point Lisas Steel Products Ltd and Alescon Ready Mix.

He, however, did not provide the contracts or any financial agreement with the contractorsfor works to be done. \Look Loy, a former national player and coach as well as a football administrator, sought to expanscope of the disclosurby asking for further documents relevant to the project, seeking invoices and receipts for paymentregarding expenditure in relationto the companies.

Look Loy’s attorneys said their client has been seeking information on the financial affairs of the Home of Football for the past months, including as

recently as July 1, but has been

ignored.