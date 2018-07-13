T&T boys fall in playoffs

The local trio of Derron Douglas, Luc O’Young and Javier King were swept aside by Peru 3-0 in their consolation semifinal match-up of the 2018 Pan American Junior Table Tennis Championship in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night.

Douglas was beaten by Rodrigo Hidalgo 3-0; King went under to Jhon Loli 6-11, 4-11, 4-11, and O’Young fell to Felipe Duffoo, 6-11, 3-11, 5-11.

On Tuesday morning, the T&T boys ended at the bottom of their four-team Group Two round-robin series with a 0-3 record against Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and Argentina In their opening fixture on Tuesday morning, T&T went under to Puerto Rico 0-3.

This was followed by a battling 2-3 loss, at the hands of Costa Rica on Tuesday night in which O’Young and Douglas won for T&T.

For the Central Americans, Daniel Araya defeated Douglas 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-5 and Bryan Solis swept past King 13-11, 11-6, 11-8 for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Luc O’Young then mounted a come-back for T&T when he rallied past Henry Alvarez 8-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7, 11-9 while Douglas overcame Solis 11-9, 11-13, 12-10, 11-5 to level the tie at 2-2.

However, it was not to be for T&T as King fell to Araya, 4-11, 6-11, 7-11 in the fifth and deciding contest.

T&T then returned to action on Wednesday morning in their final round-robin match against Argentina which defeated Costa Rica 3-0 in its opener, and Puerto Rico 3-0 as well, and was also swept aside by a similar scoreline.

Douglas went under to Santiago Lorenzo 4-11, 11-8, 3-11, 2-11; O’Young was humbled by Leandro Fuentes 8-11, 4-11, 6-11, and King was overpowered by Alexis Orencel, 6-11, 5-11, 9-11.

Today, (July 13), the Junior Boys Singles serves off with all three T&T players in action.

O’Young will compete in Group Four against Chile’s Andres Martinez and Noel Almonte of Dominican Republic.

King will compete in Group Eight alongside Pablo Palou of Uruguay; Canada’s Alexander Bu, and Dominican Republic’s Omar Andujar,

And in Group Ten, Douglas faces Canada’s Terrence Yeung, Sergio Bignardi of Brazil, and Jean-Claude Hoek of Aruba.

Tomorrow (Saturday), Douglas and OYoung will compete in the Boys Doubles versus Puerto Rico’s Angel Noranjo and Jabdiel Torres in the round-of-16.