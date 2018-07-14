Kraigg Brathwaite’s second consecutive century helped West Indies establish early dominance on the opening day’s play in Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday.
You are here
Douglas, O’Young advance to last-32
The local duo of Derron Douglas and Luc O’Young emerged from their round-robin groups to qualify to today’s Junior Boys Singles last-32 at the 2018 Pan American Junior Table Tennis Championship yesterday.
Playing in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Douglas went under to Canada’s Terrence Yeung 4-11, 6-11, 8-11 in his four-player Group Ten opener.
However, the T&T ace rebounded with wins against Aruban Jean-Claude Hoek 12-10, 10-12, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9 and Brazilian, Sergio Bignardi, 11-5, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9 to end with a 2-1 pool record and the second spot to earn qualification.
O’Young has also defeated in his Group Four opener by Chile’s Andres Martinez 3-11, 9-11, 8-11 but outplayed Dominican Republic’s Noel Almonte 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 in his other match for a 1-1 record and second in his three-player series.
Martinez defeats Almonte 11-8, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8 in the other match.
However, T&T’s other participant, Javier King did not manage to get out of his Group Eighth four-player pool after defeats at the hands of Uruguay’s Pablo Palou (6-11, 5-11, 7-11); Dominican Republic’s Omar Andujar (5-11, 7-11, 11-9, 7-11), and Canada’s Alexander Bu, (1-11, 5-11, 4-11).
Today, Douglas and O’Young will also compete in the Boys Doubles versus Puerto Rico’s Angel Noranjo and Jabdiel Torres in the round-of-16 today.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online