Douglas, O’Young advance to last-32

The local duo of Derron Douglas and Luc O’Young emerged from their round-robin groups to qualify to today’s Junior Boys Singles last-32 at the 2018 Pan American Junior Table Tennis Championship yesterday.

Playing in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Douglas went under to Canada’s Terrence Yeung 4-11, 6-11, 8-11 in his four-player Group Ten opener.

However, the T&T ace rebounded with wins against Aruban Jean-Claude Hoek 12-10, 10-12, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9 and Brazilian, Sergio Bignardi, 11-5, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9 to end with a 2-1 pool record and the second spot to earn qualification.

O’Young has also defeated in his Group Four opener by Chile’s Andres Martinez 3-11, 9-11, 8-11 but outplayed Dominican Republic’s Noel Almonte 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 in his other match for a 1-1 record and second in his three-player series.

Martinez defeats Almonte 11-8, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8 in the other match.

However, T&T’s other participant, Javier King did not manage to get out of his Group Eighth four-player pool after defeats at the hands of Uruguay’s Pablo Palou (6-11, 5-11, 7-11); Dominican Republic’s Omar Andujar (5-11, 7-11, 11-9, 7-11), and Canada’s Alexander Bu, (1-11, 5-11, 4-11).

Today, Douglas and O’Young will also compete in the Boys Doubles versus Puerto Rico’s Angel Noranjo and Jabdiel Torres in the round-of-16 today.