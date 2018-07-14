HOLDER RIPS BANGLADESH

Bangladesh was bowled out for 149 in reply to West Indies’ 354, producing yet another inept batting display. Jason Holder led the home side’s bowling attack with superb spells on either side of the tea interval.

He removed three of Bangladesh’s four most experienced batsmen - Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim - before completing his third five-wicket haul with the wickets of Mehidy Hasan and Abu Jayed.

West Indies opted against enforcing the follow-on but lost Kraigg Brathwaite, whose series ended with a low score when he was bowled by Shakib in the day’s last over for eight. It was a minor slip-up in an otherwise superb day for West Indies, which they ended on 19 for one.

Up until the tea interval, the two teams had taken one session each. Bangladesh had taken six West Indies wickets for just 59 runs in the first session, as the home side was bowled out for 354. But Holder and Shannon Gabriel brought them back in control with two wickets each in the middle session, before a Keemo Paul beauty gave the fast bowler his first Test wicket. Tamim Iqbal, who had survived two reviews, a dropped catch by Devon Smith at slip and several close shaves, finally fell for 47 in the final session. Paul beat his outside edge with an angled delivery that many experienced fast bowlers find hard to create.

Next ball, he had Nurul Hasan lbw for a golden duck although replays suggested that he had been struck outside off. But Mushfiqur at the other end didn’t offer any help as Nurul walked away.

Mushfiqur’s stay didn’t last long either. He was caught by Shai Hope at gully, to give Jason Holder his third wicket. Miguel Cummins joined in the act with Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s wicket, another lbw decision that was upheld after the review.

Holder’s fourth wicket was Taijul Islam, bowled through the gate with Bangladesh still five runs short of avoiding the follow-on, The second session had begun badly for Bangladesh as they lost Liton Das and

Mominul Haque quickly. Liton was slightly unlucky as replays showed that the Gabriel delivery would have missed his leg stump. Liton, too, didn’t review.

Mominul’s difficulty dealing with the full ball continued when he edged to gully for the second time in the series while on the move. His dismal scores read 1, 0 and 0 so far.

Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim handled the West Indies attack better thereafter, adding 59 runs for the third wicket. They struck a number of fours through point and cover but had loose moments. An over after he was dropped, Holder removed Shakib with an incoming delivery that he misread and attempted to cut. Mahmudullah was then trapped leg-before for a second-ball duck.

Bangladesh’s batting difficulties made it easy to forget how well Jayed and Mehidy had bowled in the morning session. Shimron Hetmyer, through his second Test fifty, showed glimpses of a classy left-hander willing to find gaps in the off-side ring. But on the second morning, there was no solidity of Kraigg Brathwaite at the other end, with whom he had shared a 109-run stand on the first day. Jayed removed him for the addition of only two runs to his overnight 84. Roston Chase followed soon, continuing his difficult year in Test cricket, as Jayed trapped him leg-before for 20.

Mehidy removed Paul and Cummins to complete his five-for, but some lusty hitting in a last-wicket stand of 35 helped the hosts stretch past 350. (ESPN CRICINFO)

SCOREBOARD

West Indies vs Bangladesh

2nd day, 2nd Test

WEST INDIES 1st Innings

(overnight 295 for four)

K Brathwaite c Islam b Hasan 110

D Smith c Haque b Hasan 2

K Powell lbw b Hasan 29

S Hope c wkpr Hasan b Islam 29

S Hetmyer c wkpr Hasan b Jayed 20

R Chase lbw b Jayed 20

S Dowrich c Hasan b Islam 6

J Holder not out 33

K Paul c Haque b Hasan 0

M Cummins lbw b Hasan 0

S Gabriel b Abu Jayed 12

Extras (b20, lb7) 27

TOTAL (all out, 112 overs) 354

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-59, 3-138, 4-247, 5-297, 6-302, 7-318, 8-319, 9-319

Bowling: Abu Jayed 18-7-38-3; Shakib-Al-Hasan 22-3-60-0; Mehidy Hasan 29-9-93-5; Taijul Islam 25-4-82-2; Kamrul Islam Rabbi 10-1-34-0; Mahmudullah 8-1-20-0

BANGLADESH 1st Innings

Tamim Iqbal b Paul 47

Liton Das lbw b Gabriel 12

Mominul Haque c Hope b Gabriel 0

Shakib-Al-Hasan b Holder 32

Mahmudullah lbw b Holder 0

Mushfiqur Rahim c Hope b Holder 24

Nurul Hasan lbw b Paul 0

Mehidy Hasan lbw b Cummins 3

Taijul Islam b Holder 18

Kamrul Islam not out 0

Abu Jayed b Holder 0

Extras (lb5, nb8) 13

TOTAL (all out, 46.1 overs) 149

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-20, 3-79, 4-79, 5-117, 6-117, 7-128, 8-135, 9-149, 10-149.

Bowling: Gabriel 10-3-19-2; Paul 9-2-25-2 (nb3); Cummins 9-1-34-1 (nb4); Holder 10.1-1-44-5 (nb1); Chase 8-0-22-0

WEST INDIES 2nd Innings

K Brathwaite b Hasan 8

D Smith not out 8

K Paul not out 0

Extras (w1, nb2) 3

TOTAL (1 wkt, 9 overs) 19

Fall of wickets: 1-19

Bowling: Abu Jayed 4-1-8-0 (nb1, w1); Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2-1-8-0; Taijul Islam 2-0-3-0 (nb1); Shakib-Al-Hasan 1-1-0-1

Position: West Indies lead by 224 runs with nine second innings wickets standing.

Toss: Bangladesh.

Umpires: R Illingworth , S Ravi; TV – R Kettleborough.