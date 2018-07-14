T&T golfers finish 4th in Jamaica

A good effort by T&T, led by Chris Richards Junior, saw this country place fourth in the recently concluded Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships (CAJGC) in Jamaica.

The tournament was played on the spectacular Caymanas Golf & Country Club where the national team finished behind winner Puerto Rico, host Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In fifth was the Bahamas, Barbados sixth, Cayman Islands were seventh with Turks & Caicos eighth and the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) in ninth.

Richards starred for T&T, losing out to Jamaican Rocco Lopez by one stroke in the 11-13 age-group, the game coming down to the final hole of the 54 holes played. With Richards shooting two under par 34 on the back nine to put pressure on Lopez. Zico Correia finished tied fifth.

Dravid Bhim finished ninth in the 14-15 age group. In the 18 and under age-group Captain Ryan Peters finished ninth. In the girls Under-18, Serena Mackenzie and Karina Matabadal finished tied sixth.

Yoji Lee, who finished tied third in the 14-15 age group, was the best of the local girls. In the girls 11-13, Caylyn Hosein, 10th, and Chloe Ajodha, 11th, struggled with the difficulty of the course but gave it a game effort.

The T&T Golf Association (TTGA) sent out its gratitude to Guardian General, RBC, the Ministry of Tourism and Caribbean Airlines for their waiver of fees on the golf equipment.

The Jamaicans hospitality was superb and together with the Caribbean Golf Association, this was a very well run tournament. The 2019 CAJGC will be played in the Bahamas.