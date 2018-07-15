Fever overwhelms Wallace’s Swifts

T&T’s Samantha Wallace and the New South Wales Swifts pulled every trick in the book to keep their Suncorp Netball League Finals hopes alive but still fell to West Coast Fever, 68-74 at Quay Centre, Sydney, Australia, yesterday.

Leading for almost the entire first half and taking bonus points in both the first and second quarters, the Swifts held a four-goal advantage at half-time, 38-34.

But they were mowed down in the second half by the Fever juggernaut, marking the first time in Australian national league history that a team has scored more than 63 goals in a game and still lost.

The Swifts were willing and had the competition leaders on the ropes for much of the contest before the Fever showed their class as they grafted their way back into the game.

Star shooter, Jamaican Jhaniele Fowler was the Nissan ‘Most Valuable Player’, but she had excellent support from Nat Medhurst (13 goals, 30 assists) and Verity Charles (24 assists, one intercept).

The 24-year-old Wallace was heavily involved in the match in the first quarter, shooting flawlessly (13 from 13) to help the Swifts take a 20-17 lead into the first break and also claimed the first bonus point of the match.

The work of the Swifts midcourt made working the ball towards Fowler hard work for the Fever and forced them to rely on long balls.

It was a dangerous tactic, but Fowler showed her athleticism to reel in the ball after ball to cut the margin back to just one.

The Fever looked set to grab their first bonus point, until the Swifts scored the last two goals of the quarter in under 10 seconds to put their stamp on the match, leading 38-34 and claiming the bonus.

The Fever came out firing after the break, peeling off a 6-3 run to close the gap to just one goal. It was a goal-fest for both sides, with the match setting the season record for the most goals in the first half of any game played so far.

It was the Fever who wrestled the momentum back to win the quarter by seven goals (20-13) to lead 54-51 at three-quarter time.

A quick start to the final quarter saw the Fever began to skip away, pushing out to a 60-54 lead and forcing Akle’s hand, with both McCulloch and Haythornthwaite injected into the fray along with young gun shooter Sophie Garbin who replaced Wallace.

The Swifts fought hard and closed to within four goals, but could get no closer as the Fever collected their ninth win of the season.

Wallace ended with 35 goals from 40 attempts, Helen Housby 23 from 26, and Garbin, 10 from 12 for Swifts in a fourth straight loss to drop to 5-6 while Folwer ended with 61 from 65 attempts for the winners and Medhurst, 13 of 15.

Last week in a 56-66 loss to Giants Netball, Wallace had a match-high 40 goals from 45 attempts and Housby, 16 from 18 while Josanne Harten ended with 29 goals from 37 attempts, Susan Pettitt added 19 from 21, and Kristina Brice, 18 of 21 for the winners.