New generation of sport managers

The need to be professional was the common theme echoed by panellists at the conference on Sport and Future at the Azimut Hotel in Moscow, Russia, on June 29. The panellists included Javier Zanetti, VP, Inter Milan; Leonardo Araujo, former player and FIFA World Cup Winner; Thabo Stiles Ntshinogang, CEO, Botswana Premier League and Lili Borisova, general manager, Bulgaria National Basketball League.

In essence, professional management revolves around three key areas: theory and experience; establishing a vision and goals; and being able to adapt and embrace change.

The panellists agreed that managing sport in a business environment requires strategic thinking and action. Sports management must be connected to the knowledge of managing as well as drawing upon various types of occupational and sporting experiences. Leonardo recognised his investment in education after his playing career with Brazil and club had ended, complemented his on the field knowledge of the game as a football manager. Zanetti expressed a similar view as it related to his graduation as a player to VP, at Inter Milan.

The best available human resources must always be utilised to ensure the optimal strategic development of any sporting organisation whether professional or amateur.

Directly connected to theory and experience, is the establishment of a clear Vision and SMART GOALS. The absence of these will result in an aimless organisation with the strong likelihood of poor development and eventual miscarriage of intentions. Establishing a clear vision and setting attainable goals is predicated on understanding the social, economic and political environment the sporting discipline is operating within. At the opening of the conference, FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, emphasised the importance of sporting organisations engaging in continuous education through cerebral networking.

Appreciating the importance of the aforementioned traits will best position sports managers to deal with the interwoven changes taking place within and outside of sport especially as it relates to technology. In other words, sports managers have to be constantly aware of the changes taking place in the environment that is affecting sport and be able to respond accordingly to ensure that the sport remains current and trendy with all stakeholders, such as investors, fans and athletes. For instance, connecting fans with athletes before, during and after events through various forms of social media or as Zanetti stated getting more women involved at the management level in sporting organisations.

“I don’t feel it is necessary to know exactly what I am. The main interest in life and work is to become someone else that you were not in the beginning.” —Michel Foucault.