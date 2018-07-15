QPCC whips Giants to open lead

Four different players were on target as Queen’s Park Cricket Club whipped San Fernando Giants 4-2 to open a two points lead at the top of the T&T Super League standings on Saturday.

Starting the day as joint leaders with Matura ReUnited, the Parkites took the lead as early as the third minute through Keston George at St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road, St Clair.

However, Tristan Khan drew the visitors level in the 14th minute only for Glen Walker and Elton John to score in the 30th and 34th minute to give the Parkites a 3-1 advantage at the half-time interval.

Sean De Silva then made it 4-1 in the 74th minute with his sixth strike of the campaign to put the result beyond doubt, before Andrei Pacheco netted a late second item for Giants, in the 84th.

With the win, the Parkites remained one of two unbeaten teams this season, and improved to 16 points after six matches, two more than Cunupia FC, the other unbeaten team, which swept past RSSR FC 3-1 on Thursday led by a hat-trick from Kevon Woodley, the top scorer to date with seven goals.

Up at the Youth Training Centre, Arouca, Matura ReUnited failed to keep pace at the top after it was beaten 2-1 by host Prison Service FC.

Nathan Julien and Ricardo Alleyne scored in the tenth and 58th minute respectively for Prison Service before Brendan Figuera got a 91st-minute consolation for Matura.

Elsewhere, defending champions Guaya United blanked cellar- placed Bethel United 3-0 to move into a three-way tie with FC Santa Rosa and Police FC for the fourth spot, but ahead on goal-difference.

T&T SUPER LEAGUE RESULTS

THURSDAY, JULY 12:

Cunupia FC 3 (Kevon Woodley 22nd,

26th, 48th) vs RSSR FC 1 (Kerron

Cordner 58th)

SATURDAY, JULY 14

FC Santa Rosa 3 (Kevon Cornwall 4th,

Noel Williams 11th, Kishun Seecharan

85th) vs Club Sando Cultural United 1

(Christon Freitas 77th)

Prison Service FC 2 (Nathan Julien

10th, Ricardo Alleyne 58th) vs Matura

ReUnited 1 (Brendon Figuera 91st)

Guaya United 3 (Akiel Paul 22nd,

Garvin Samaroo 52nd, Carlon Hughes

78th) vs Bethel United 0

Police FC 2 (Jason Boodram 35th,

39th) vs Metal X Erin FC 1 (Keyon

Alexander 10th)

UTT 2 (Kevaughn Connell 52nd,

Cyrano Glen 78th) vs Petit Valley/

Diego Martin 2 (Anthony Joseph 2nd,

Calvi Grazette 81st)

QPCC 4 (Keston George 3rd, Glen

Walker 30th, Elton John 34th, Sean

De Silva 79th) vs San Fernando Giants

2 (Tristan Khan 14th, Andrei Pacheco

84th)

STANDINGS

TEAMS P W D L A PTS

1. QPCC 6 5 1 0 16 6 16

2. Cunupia FC 6 4 2 0 15 5 14

3. Matura ReUnited 6 4 1 1 12 9 13

4. Guaya Utd 6 2 3 1 11 6 9

5. FC Santa Rosa 5 3 0 2 9 5 9

6. Police FC 6 2 3 1 5 6 9

7. UTT 6 2 2 2 6 8 8

8. Prisons Service 6 1 4 1 6 7 7

9. RSSR FC 5 1 2 2 5 5 5

10. Erin FC 6 1 2 3 9 10 5

11. Club Sando Cultural 6 1 1 4 4 9 4

12. San F’do Giants 6 0 4 2 4 11 4

13. Bethel Utd 6 0 3 3 4 12 3

14. P.V.D.M Utd 6 0 2 4 3 10 2

UPCOMING MATCHES

RESTARTED MATCH

Wednesday, July 18

RSSR FC vs FC Santa Rosa, St

Mary’s College Grd, Serpentine

Road, St Clair, 5.30pm

SATURDAY, JULY 21

Club Sando Cultural Roots Utd vs

San F’do Giants, Dibe Rec. Ground,

Long Circular, St James, 6pm

Matura ReUnited vs FC Santa

Rosa, TBC

UTT vs Prison Service FC, UTT

Ground, O’Meara Road Campus,

7pm

Petit Valley/Diego Martin Utd

vs Erin FC, St Anthony’s College

Ground, Westmoorings, 4pm

SUNDAY, JULY 22

Guaya United vs Police FC, Guaya

Recreation Ground, 4pm

RSSR FC vs Bethel United, TBC

QPCC vs Cunupia FC, , St Mary’s

College Grd, Serpentine Road, St

Clair, 4 pm