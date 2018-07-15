The conversation surrounding the decriminalisation and possible legalisation of marijuana has been taking place around the globe. But what does this mean for Trinidad and Tobago?
QPCC whips Giants to open lead
Four different players were on target as Queen’s Park Cricket Club whipped San Fernando Giants 4-2 to open a two points lead at the top of the T&T Super League standings on Saturday.
Starting the day as joint leaders with Matura ReUnited, the Parkites took the lead as early as the third minute through Keston George at St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road, St Clair.
However, Tristan Khan drew the visitors level in the 14th minute only for Glen Walker and Elton John to score in the 30th and 34th minute to give the Parkites a 3-1 advantage at the half-time interval.
Sean De Silva then made it 4-1 in the 74th minute with his sixth strike of the campaign to put the result beyond doubt, before Andrei Pacheco netted a late second item for Giants, in the 84th.
With the win, the Parkites remained one of two unbeaten teams this season, and improved to 16 points after six matches, two more than Cunupia FC, the other unbeaten team, which swept past RSSR FC 3-1 on Thursday led by a hat-trick from Kevon Woodley, the top scorer to date with seven goals.
Up at the Youth Training Centre, Arouca, Matura ReUnited failed to keep pace at the top after it was beaten 2-1 by host Prison Service FC.
Nathan Julien and Ricardo Alleyne scored in the tenth and 58th minute respectively for Prison Service before Brendan Figuera got a 91st-minute consolation for Matura.
Elsewhere, defending champions Guaya United blanked cellar- placed Bethel United 3-0 to move into a three-way tie with FC Santa Rosa and Police FC for the fourth spot, but ahead on goal-difference.
T&T SUPER LEAGUE RESULTS
THURSDAY, JULY 12:
Cunupia FC 3 (Kevon Woodley 22nd,
26th, 48th) vs RSSR FC 1 (Kerron
Cordner 58th)
SATURDAY, JULY 14
FC Santa Rosa 3 (Kevon Cornwall 4th,
Noel Williams 11th, Kishun Seecharan
85th) vs Club Sando Cultural United 1
(Christon Freitas 77th)
Prison Service FC 2 (Nathan Julien
10th, Ricardo Alleyne 58th) vs Matura
ReUnited 1 (Brendon Figuera 91st)
Guaya United 3 (Akiel Paul 22nd,
Garvin Samaroo 52nd, Carlon Hughes
78th) vs Bethel United 0
Police FC 2 (Jason Boodram 35th,
39th) vs Metal X Erin FC 1 (Keyon
Alexander 10th)
UTT 2 (Kevaughn Connell 52nd,
Cyrano Glen 78th) vs Petit Valley/
Diego Martin 2 (Anthony Joseph 2nd,
Calvi Grazette 81st)
QPCC 4 (Keston George 3rd, Glen
Walker 30th, Elton John 34th, Sean
De Silva 79th) vs San Fernando Giants
2 (Tristan Khan 14th, Andrei Pacheco
84th)
STANDINGS
TEAMS P W D L A PTS
1. QPCC 6 5 1 0 16 6 16
2. Cunupia FC 6 4 2 0 15 5 14
3. Matura ReUnited 6 4 1 1 12 9 13
4. Guaya Utd 6 2 3 1 11 6 9
5. FC Santa Rosa 5 3 0 2 9 5 9
6. Police FC 6 2 3 1 5 6 9
7. UTT 6 2 2 2 6 8 8
8. Prisons Service 6 1 4 1 6 7 7
9. RSSR FC 5 1 2 2 5 5 5
10. Erin FC 6 1 2 3 9 10 5
11. Club Sando Cultural 6 1 1 4 4 9 4
12. San F’do Giants 6 0 4 2 4 11 4
13. Bethel Utd 6 0 3 3 4 12 3
14. P.V.D.M Utd 6 0 2 4 3 10 2
UPCOMING MATCHES
RESTARTED MATCH
Wednesday, July 18
RSSR FC vs FC Santa Rosa, St
Mary’s College Grd, Serpentine
Road, St Clair, 5.30pm
SATURDAY, JULY 21
Club Sando Cultural Roots Utd vs
San F’do Giants, Dibe Rec. Ground,
Long Circular, St James, 6pm
Matura ReUnited vs FC Santa
Rosa, TBC
UTT vs Prison Service FC, UTT
Ground, O’Meara Road Campus,
7pm
Petit Valley/Diego Martin Utd
vs Erin FC, St Anthony’s College
Ground, Westmoorings, 4pm
SUNDAY, JULY 22
Guaya United vs Police FC, Guaya
Recreation Ground, 4pm
RSSR FC vs Bethel United, TBC
QPCC vs Cunupia FC, , St Mary’s
College Grd, Serpentine Road, St
Clair, 4 pm
