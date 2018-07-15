T&T faces Windwards today

With just two rounds of matches remaining in the Cricket West Indies Under-17 Championships, the Leeward Islands sit atop the standings following the completion of the third round of matches on Saturday.

In the fourth round of matches slated to be played today, the Leeward Islands will take on Barbados, Guyana will face Jamaican and T&T will come up against the Windward Islands seeking a change in fortunes as this match will prove cruical if the host is the retain its title.

On Saturday, in a low scoring affair, Guyana skittled out Gilbert Park, California, T&T fell only 65 before the opposition limped to 66-7, to hand the two-time defending champions its first loss of the competition.

They were three wickets apiece for Dwaine Dick and Sheldon Charles as no T&T batsman made 15.

In their turn at the crease, Guyana found themselves precariously placed at 50-7, before the pair of Nigel Deodat and Charles carried them to safety.

Sachin Singh topscored with 21, while Nicholas Ali and Sameer Ali both grabbed three wickets for the hosts.

In other matches, the Leewards defeated the Windward Islands by two wickets, their second win in three games, to climb to 13.2 points.

Guyana, which also has two wins, is close behind in second on 12.9 points after knocking over the defending champions T&T by three wickets.

Barbados is a distant third with eight points, while Trinidad by virtue of having a better net run rate then the Windward Islands is fourth, with both teams sitting on 7.2 points.

Jamaica, which is yet to win a match is sixth on 1.4 points.

In the latest round of matches, led by a three-wicket haul from Taeiem Tonge and a solid 48 by Jahiem Africa, the Leewards managed to overhaul the Windwards’ total of 146-9, finishing on 150 for eight.

Tonge finished with the impressive figures of 3-34, to help restrict the opponents who were sent into bat after losing the toss.

Jaylen Francis and Antonio Fernandes also chipped in, each claiming two wickets.

Keygan Arnold was the topscorer for the Windwards, blasting 37 from 34 balls batting down the order.

Arnold, the Man-of-the-match, returned to grab three wickets, but it wasn’t enough to prevent his side from losing.

While Africa was the mainstay of the Leeward Islands’ innings, he got good support from Demari Benta (39) and Kenny Sutton who made 27.

Barbados picked up their first win of the tournament by pummeling the hapless Jamaicans.

Batting first, Razaq Williams’ 83 helped to propel Jamaica to a respecatble 204-9 from their 50 overs.

Ramon Simmonds (2-30), Rivaldo Clarke (2-45) and Jamal Leacock 2-40, were the leading bowlers for Barbados.

Barbados, however, made light work of the target, racing to 205-4 in 44.3 overs.

Opener Rashawn Worrell made 69 , Rivaldo Clarke stroked an unbeaten 55 and Antonio Morris scored 37 to help lead last year’s runner-ups to a comfortable victory.

Results

CWI Under-17 Championships

Guyana defeated T&T by three wickets

T&T 65 off 26.3 overs (Dwaine Dick 3-16, Sheldon Charles 3-21).

Guyana 66 for seven off 20.4 overs (Sachin Singh 21; Sameer Ali 3-15, Nicholas Ali 3-30).

Leeward Islands defeated the Windward Islands by two wickets

Windward Islands 146 for nine off 28 overs (Keygan Arnold 37, Garvin Serieux 23; Taeiem Tonge 3-34, Jaylen Francis 2-15, Antonio Fernandes 2-19).

Leedward Islands 150 for eight off 27.5 overs (Jahiem Africa 48, Demari Benta 39, Kenny Sutton 27; Keygan Arnold 3-26).

Barbados defeated Jamaica by six wickets

Jamaica 204 for nine off 50 overs (Razaq Williams 83, Joseph Simpson 23; Ramon Simmonds 2-30, Rivaldo Clarke 2-45, Jamal Leacock 2-40)

Barbados 205 for four off 44.3 overs (Rashawn Worrell 69, Rivaldo Clarke 55 not out, Antonio Morris 37; Razaq Williams 2-29).