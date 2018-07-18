Harvard takes pole position in rugby

Unbeaten Harvard Sports Club is on top of the leaderboard in the Championship Division of the T&T Rugby Football Union Tournament.

Last weekend’s convincing 31-13 victory over Royalians at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port-of- Spain saw the team surge to the top with nine points, but only on a better goal difference to arch-rivals Northern.

Northern was also in winner’s row at the weekend, coming from behind to whip Caribs 10-5 to be well positioned with the end of the first round in sight. In one of just two championship matches on Saturday, Caribs drew first blood from Ronaldo Bermudez midway in the opening half to give his team a 5-0 advantage at the interval.

Northern though had to dig deep before they got the equalizer from Ronald Mayers’ try midway in the second half. Sebastien Navarro made no mistake on the conversion to put his side up 7-5 before he later converted a penalty to complete the win 10-5.

In the other game, Harvard got two tries from the prolific Shakeel Dyte and others from Nigel Ballington

Wayne Kelly and Tariq Cheekes, three of which were converted by Aasan Lewis to push its tally to 31. For Royalians there were tries from Kelson Figaro and Keishorn Walker, as well as a penalty that was converted by Felicien Guerra in the 8th minute of the match.

Harvard will now await a juicy contest with Northern on July 28 at the Savannah in a match that will determine the leaders on the standings.

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION STANDINGS

Team Position MP& W D L Bonus PF PA DIFF Pts

HARVARD 1 2 2 0 0 1 48 28 20 9

NORTHERN 2 2 2 0 0 1 34 23 11 9

CARIBS 1 3 2 0 0 2 1 20 27 -7 1

ROYALIANS 4 2 0 0 2 1 31 55 -24 1

WALTER ALIBEY

