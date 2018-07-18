Maharaj tops Chaguanas East tournament

National youth player and Women’s Singles semifinalist at the recent Solo National Table Tennis Championship, Shreya Maharaj, captured the Women’s Open title when the second annual Fazal Karim Chaguanas East Invitational continued on Monday night.

In the decider, Maharaj battled past Ambika Sitram 11-7, 3-11, 11-7, 11-5 at the Warrenville Sports Club, Munroe Road, Warrenville.

It was the third title so far for the Carenage Blasters player after winning the Under-21 Division, beating Derah Ramoutar in the final Sunday, and the U-16 crown, a day earlier.

When the women’s knockout stage started on Monday night, Maharaj was handed a quarterfinal bye before she defeated Ramoutar 11-8, 11-4, 11-7 in the semifinals while Sitram, also got a last-eight bye before she stopped Rayanna Boodhan 11-4, 11-9, 11-7.

Ramoutar had earlier rallied past Arlene Joseph 6-11, 11-6, 13-11, 12-10 and Boodhan overcame Gail Rajack 11-9, 8-11, 12-10, 11-8 in the two quarter-final encounters.

On Sunday, Musaahib Newaj captured the U-21 Men’s Division by beating Reeza Ali, 12-10, 13-11, 11-6.

Newaj got the better of Kevin Ramrattan 11-8, 11-3, 9-11, 12-10 in his quarter-final, and Al Ameen Ali, 11-9, 14-12, 10-12, 11-7 in the final-four while Ali ®, outlasted Kishan Ramoutar 6-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8, and Akeem Beharry, 11-9, 11-7, 11-2.

In the other quarter-finals, Ali (Al Ameen) outplayed Sameer Ali 11-6, 11-7, 11-8, and Beharry ousted Jasesh Ramphalie.

Yesterday the Men’s B Division reached up to the finals with Donald Humphreys beating Reeza Ali to set up a final’s clash with Al Ameen Ali, on Saturday, after the latter’s defeat of Ramrattan.

On Saturday, Maharaj playing against players from Chaguanas East Constituency and Environs only, played unbeaten in the three-player round-robin series beating Ramoutar 13-15, 9-11, 11-8, 16-14, 11-3 and Boodhan 11-6, 11-7, 11-4 to claim the Girls Under-16 title.

Today the Men’s Veterans will continue while tomorrow will see the completion of the Men’s Doubles and Teams B Class followed by the Men’s Singles A Class on Friday.

On Saturday, July 21, the tournament will conclude with Teams A (Open Gender), Teams A and B, Men’s A and B Singles.

Results

Women’s Veterans:

1- Gail Rajack (Warrenville United), 2- Arlene Joseph

Under-21 Men: 1- Musaahib Newaj (Servivors), 2- Reeza Ali (Warrenville United), 3- Al Ameen Ali (Central Warriors) & Akeem Beharry (Warrenville United)

Under-21 Women: 1- Shreya Maharaj (Carenage Blasters), 2- Derah Ramoutar (Warrenville United), 3- Sarah Mohammed (Warrenville United) & Rayanna Boodhan (Warrenville United)