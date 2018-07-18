McCollin hosts netball camp

Professional netballer Kalifa McCollin recently returned home from her second stint in England and she’s ready to give back to the sport locally by hosting two threeday camps in Trinidad this weekend and next week in Tobago.

The international shooting sensation, this season, competed with benecosMavericks in the Vitality Netball Superleague, following her debut season with Celtic Dragons of Wales in 2017.

The Gilbert Netball Ambassador helped her Mavericks team to fifth place. (Gilbert is a company that sells custom-designed dresses, shoes as well as exclusively netballs) The first camp will be held at the Jean Pierre Complex in Mucurapo, Port-of-Spain from Friday to Sunday from 9 am to 12 noon and over in Tobago at Shaw Park netball court.

The event is in collaboration with the Lystra Lewis Port-of- Spain Netball League.

McCollin, a national senior player, who is also a United Kingdom Coaching Certificate (UKCC) Level II certified coach, will be joined by former national captains Rhonda John-Davis and Lystra Solomon Simmons, and senior national player Afeisha Noel, who also has experience playing in England.

John-Davis, who is the most capped player in this country, is the national Under-21 coach and Solomon-Simmons is the current national U-16 team assistant coach.

Each has sound knowledge and experience of the game and an understanding of the rules.

They will assist McCollin in delivering aspects of on offensive and defensive drills; intensive, tailored training from a dynamic team of professionals; and there will also be prizes for challenge winners. The cost is $30 per session and registration is $10.

For more information call 776-7363, 762-3605 or 389-7563.