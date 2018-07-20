Gayle and Russell fail to fire as Bangladesh defeats Chancellor’s XI

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Newly recalled West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and swashbuckling opening batsman Chris Gayle both had little impact as Bangladesh trounced a Vice Chancellor’s XI by four wickets at Sabina Park on Thursday.

Having won the toss and chosen to bat, the Vice Chancellor’s XI could only muster 227 for nine off their 50 overs. In reply, Bangladesh eased to 230-6 in 43.3 overs.

Bangladesh’s efforts were led by Litton Das (70) and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim, who smashed an unbeaten 75 as they romped to victory with 39 balls to spend.

Known for his usual aggressiveness, Gayle made 29 from 44 balls while Russell scored just 11 as the Vice Chancellor’s XI crumbled to 89 for six at one point.

A fightback was led by Kavem Hodge, who made 44 and Yannik Ottley, who scored 58, during a 91-run seventh wicket stand, after Musaddek Saikat had ripped through the Vice Chancellor’s XI top order.

Andre Russell was unimpressive playing for the Chancellor’s XI. Saikat finished with the impressive figures of four for 14 from 10 overs and Rubel Hossain snagged 3-40 from his nine overs.

In their turn at the crease, Bangladesh lost an early wicket, that of Anamul Haque Bijoy, lbw to Russell for nought.

Das and Nazmul Shanto then enjoyed a 90-run partnership, before Das was forced to retire hurt on 43 after getting hit on the hand by Powell.

However, with the score on 156 for five, Das resumed his innings and together with Rahim steered Bangladesh to relative safety through a 52-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Rovman Powell was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 2-32 from his seven overs, while Russell took one wicket for 22 runs in his five overs.

Bangladesh will now turn their attention to the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies starting in Guyana on Sunday. (CMC)