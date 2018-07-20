Mc Lean’s 72 keeps Starblazers unbeaten

Defending champions Udecott North Starblazers continued their winning ways in the second annual Courts Women’s T20 Extravaganza as they defeated LCB Central Sharks by 21 runs at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva on Thursday night.

Batting first, Starblazers got a brilliant hand from Natasha Mc Lean who scored a powerful 72 not out. She faced just 47 balls, striking five fours and four sixes on a good batting strip at the NCC.

She was well supported by the inform Rachael Vincent who made 42 off 41 balls with four fours and a six. Vincent banged an unbeaten 83 in the first game against Tridents Sports Phoenix. Bowling for Central Sharks Kamara Ragoobar took 2/29 and Leandra Ramdeen 2/18.

Down at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tecu Southern Stars which had to sit and watch the rain stopped its opening match from playing on Wednesday evening, finally got into the action and won, as they had the better of struggling Tridents Sports Phoenix by 60 runs.

Titans were bowled out for 149 with skipper Britney Cooper scoring an unbeaten 76 and Windies standout Deandra Dottin making 27. Cooper needed only 43 balls to score her half-century and struck eight of them to the fence and another three over it. Dottin was her normal brutal self, using only 13 balls and smacking two fours and two sixes.

Karishma Ramharack 3/28 and Stacy Ann King 2/27, kept them in check. When Tridents Sports Phoenix replied they struggled from early and made 89 all out. Reneice Boyce top-scored with 27 as they found the bowling of Rosemary Samaroo 3 /5 and Patrina Walcott 2/12 too hot to handle.

Scores

At NCC: Udecott North Starblazers 155/6 (20) (Natasha McLean 72no, Rachael Vincent 42no, Kamara Ragoobar 2/29, Leandra Ramdeen 2/18) vs LCB Central Sharka 134/7 (20) (S Cambelle 43, C Henry 43no, A Thompson 21, A Collins 2/23, J Morgan 2/23) - Starblazers won by 21 runs.

At Brian Lara: TECU Southern Titans 149 all out (19.3) (Britney Cooper 76no, Deandra Dottin 27, Karishma Ramharack 3/28, Stacy Ann King 2/27) vs Tridents Sports Phoenix 89 all out (18.4) (Reneice Boyce 27, Rosemary Samaroo 3 /5, Patrina Walcott 2/12) - Titans won by 60 runs.