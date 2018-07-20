Richards fades to 5th in Monte Carlo

T&T’s Jereem “The Dream” Richards crossed the finishline in fifth place in a competitive men’s 200 metres event at the Herculis EBS Meeting in Monte Carlo, Monaco, yesterday. This was at the 10th stop of the IAAF Diamond League Track and Field Meet.

The Commonwealth 200m champion, running out of lane three was in contention early on in the dash but faded to go across the line in a time of 20.16 seconds in a race dominated by world leader American Noah Lyles.

The 21-year-old American bettered his previous world-leading time of 19.69 he achieved some two weeks ago in Lausanne, Switzerland, clocking 19.65, also setting a new meet record and personal best (PB).

Following him to the line in second place was World champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey in a time of 19.99 and in third was Alex Quinonez of Ecuador in 20.03. Panama’s Alonso Edwards was also ahead of the T&T athlete in 20.15.

The others finishers were Commonwealth silver medallist Aaron Brown of Canada in sixth in 20.17, South African Luxolo Adams was seventh in 20.65 and eighth was American Ameer Webb (20.77).

The Monaco meet had a number of exciting finishes including an incredible run by Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who become the world leader while simultaneously beating the Diamond League record, meeting record, national record and her PB with 48.97. Salwa Eid Naser (Bahrain) was second also beating her personal best with 49.08 and USA’s Shakima Wimbley (50.85) was third.

The women’s 100m was won by Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou, who was the only sprinter under 11s, winning at 10.89, followed by another Ivorian Murielle Ahoure (11.01) and Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson (11.02).