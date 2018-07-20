Strike with Nuclear Power

Walter Debysingh can land today’s feature event with his one-race filly Nuclear Power. The Shivam Maharaj owned daughter of Mission Impazable won impressively on debut when racing over 1,750 metres. That day she defeated Hurricane Harry and though going up in class, she has improved in the interim and will take all the beating in the Modified Benchmark Handicap for three-year-olds and over horses weighted 80-60 over 1,300 metres on the main track at Santa Rosa Park in Arima.

The United States-bred filly will be expected to remain unbeaten after this event for jockey Jorge Brancho.

O’Brien sends out the talented top-weight Desert Dancer which will be partnered by Dillon Khelawan with 57.0 kilos. Desert Dancer has been campaigning with better and top weight may not stop him from entering the winner’s enclosure, if my selection fails to fire.

Glenn Mendez whose stable is in tremendous form has a two-pronged attack in the event with Valorous and Golden Choice.

The Merlin Samlalsingh-owned Valorous will be ridden by Ricky Jadoo in the $41,225-purse event. Today, Valorous could go close once again over a distance shorter than which he raced last time out. He only weakened in the final 100m last time out and this shorter trip can play to his strength.

The consistent Golden Choice is expected to run another good race.

John Leotaud has Rocket Wheels entered and this filly is expected to go close with Kerron Khelawan in the saddle. This is her optimum trip and she could prove troublesome.

Post time is 1.05 pm.