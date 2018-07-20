T&T Boys 1-2 at ITF Under-12

T&T’s two Boy’s teams (Team 1 and 2) and the country’s number#2 Girls team have earned the right to contest the final of the ITF/COTECC 12 &Under Development Tournament scheduled for August 20 in Mexico, by virtue of winning the boy’s competition and finishing second in the girl’s play.

On the final day of the Sub Region 4 playoff yesterday at the National Racquet Centre (NRC) in Tacarigua the country’s boys teams of Team 1: Nathan Martin, Beckham Sylvester and Jace Quashie, and Team 2- Luca Denoon, Jaylon Chapman and Daniel Jeary claimed the top two positions respectively, while the country’s girls team of Jordane Dookie, Cameron Wong and Zara Ghuran settled for the second behind the eventual winners Curacao.

On a day of finals, T&T boys 1 produced a flawless 3-0 victory over their compatriots in team 2, with Sylvester whipping Denoon 7-5, 7-5 and Quashie dismissing Chapman 6-0, 6-1 in straight sets. However, the pair of Martin and Quashie were made to work hard for their doubles victory despite claiming the first set 6-3. Instead of a sweep, the pair of Chapman and Jeary stormed back to level the game at one apiece with a 6-4 win.

But the T&T top team showed why they are unbeaten in the tournament by clinching the final set 10-8 for the title and to advance to the finals.

Earlier Curacao boys also pulled off a 3-0 win over Antigua &Barbuda on court 7 for their overall third place finish. Both Cody Ritter and Kyan Henriquez set up the win with respective victories over Justyn Raeburn 6-1, 6-1 and Jaydon Marcano 6-3, 6-0, before the pair of Henriquez and Zahyd Josepia then returned to the court to beat Marcano and Xaveek Toppin in the doubles 7-5, 1-6, 10-8.

T&T’s first girl’s team also thrashed Curacao 3-0, after Ghuran held off Angelina Maduro 6-3, 6-1: Wong defeated Sarah Nita 6-3, 7-5 and the team of Dookie and Wong outplayed Maduro and Nita in the doubles.

Results

GIRLS - Position 3 - 4

Court 2 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 2 vs. ANTIGUA & BARBUDA 0 - 3

No.2 Singles Inara Chin Lee Ariel Kelsick 1-6, 3-6

No.1 Singles Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph Brasha Dyer 4-6, 1-6

Doubles Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph Brasha Dyer 1-6, 2-6

Kiera Youssef Ariel Kelsick

Position 1 - 2

Court 5 CURACAO vs. TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 1 3 - 0

No.2 Singles Angelina Maduro Zara Ghuran 6-3, 6-1

No.1 Singles Sarah Nita Cameron Wong 6-3, 7-5

Doubles Angelina Maduro Jordane Dookie 6-1, 6-4

Sarah Nita Cameron Wong

Position 5 - 7

Court 7 BARBADOS vs. GUYANA 1 - 2

No.2 Singles Zahria Trotman-Gibson Menikshi Jaikissoon 0-6, 1-6

No.1 Singles Shonte Sargeant Reshida Hardy 7-6(4), 6-4

Doubles Faith Moore Reshida Hardy 1-6, 2-6

Shonte Sargeant Menikshi Jaikissoon

BOYS - Positions 3 - 4

Court 1 CURACAO vs. ANTIGUA & BARBUDA 3 - 0

No.2 Singles Cody Ritter Justyn Raeburn 6-1, 6-1

No.1 Singles Kyan Henriquez Jaydon Marcano 6-3, 6-0

Doubles Kyan Henriquez Jaydon Marcano 7-5, 1-6, [10 - 8]

Zahyd Josephia Xaveek Toppin

Positions 5 - 7

Court 3 GUYANA vs. GRENADA 1 - 2

No.2 Singles Jadeon Vieira Rayvon Alexander 0-6, 1-6

No.1 Singles Hayden Mentore Khayden McQueen 7-5, 6-2

Doubles Hayden Mentore Ruel Hypolite 3-6, 3-6

Jadeon Vieira Khayden McQueen

Position 1 - 2

Court 6 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 1 vs. TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 2 3 - 0

No.2 Singles Beckham Sylvester Luca Denoon 7-5, 7-5

No.1 Singles Jace Quashie Jaylon Chapman 6-0, 6-1

Doubles Nathan Martin Jaylon Chapman 6-3, 4-6, [10 - 8]

Jace Quashie Daniel Jear

WALTER ALIBEY

