Guerra guides Charleston to victory with goal #11

Out-of-favour national midfielder Ataulla Guerra continued his impressive scoring form in the United Soccer League with Charleston Battery when he scored the game’s lone goal that gave his team a 1-0 win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Laventille-born Guerra, who has not represented T&T in close to a year got the decisive item in the 88th minute at the Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It was his second goal in as many matches which ranks him joint leaguebest with 11 so far in his 2018 campaign. Fellow T&T internationals, midfielder Neveal Hackshaw and defender Leland Archer, also featured for the entire match for Charleston which stays second on the table in the Eastern Conference with 35 points from 20 matches, nine behind England-born T&T defender Justin Hoyte’s Cincinnati, which has played a match more. The 33-year-old Hoyte was an unused substitute in Cincinnati’s 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls II to extend its unbeaten run to nine matches.

Riverhounds are third with 34 points from 18 matches, one more than Canada-born T&t goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh’s defending champions, Louisville City FC, 4-1 victors against Charlotte Independence.

Ranjitsingh was the in goal for the entire match for the winners while national midfielder Kevan George also played the entire encounter for Charlotte Independence, and Cordell Cato was replaced at the halftime interval, failing to add to his eight goals on the season.

The defeat left in ninth spot with 27 points from 21 matches, level Ottawa Fury and Nashville, and one behind, Indy Eleven, the club of national defender Carlyle Mitchell and striker Nathan Lewis.

Mitchell was in his team’s line-up in a 3-1 loss at Tampa Bay Rowdies, while Lewis was not included in the match-day squad.

In other matches, Tobago- born Jamal Jack and his Colorado Springs whipped Tulsa Roughnecks 4-2; defender Shannon Gomez helped Sacramento Republic to a 1-1 draw with OKC Energy; Mekeil Williams and his Richmond Kickers also battled to a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United II, while Andre Fortune watched from the bench as his North Carolina spanked Aikim Andrews’ Toronto FC II, 3-1.