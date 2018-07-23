Stewart doubles up in Santa Rosa win

Former national youth player, Ryan Stewart bagged a double to lead FC Santa Rosa to a comfortable 5-0 mauling of Matura ReUnited in the T&T Super League on Saturday.

Kevon Cornwall opened the scoring for FC Santa Rosa as early as the ninth minute at the Guaya Recreation Ground while Stewart, formerly of Guaya United, netted his first in the 24th for a 2-0 lead at the half time interval.

Two minutes after the restart, Kheelon Mitchell made it 3-0 before Stewart completed his double in the 56th followed by a 92nd-minute strike from Giovanni Abraham to complete the one-sided contest to climb to the fourth spot with 12 points from seven matches, four adrift of leaders Queen’s Park Cricket Club who were in action yesterday.

Up at the University of T&T Ground, O’Meara Road, Arima, Andre Mohammed netted two quick second-half items to earn visitors, Prison Service a 3-2 triumph over UTT.

In-form Nathan Julien handed Prison Service a 1-0 lead at the half thanks to his 40th-minute strike. However, two minutes into the second-half, national futsal player Cyrano Glenn drew UTT level, only for Mohammed to hammer home goals in the 61st and 63rd minute to give his team a 3-1 cushion.

With five minutes left, Shaquille Nesbitt converted a penalty for UTT, but Prison managed to hold on for the valuable three points to move to fifth with ten.

In the two other matches played yesterday, Club Sando Cultural Roots United and San Fernando Giants battled to a 1-1 draw at Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular while Petit Valley Diego Martin and Metal X Erin FC ended goalless at St Anthony’s College Ground, Morne Coco Road, Westmoorings.

Results

SATURDAY

Club Sando 1 (Jamal Burke 45th) vs San Fernando Giants 1 (Keston Grant 45th)

FC Santa Rosa 5 (Ryan Stewart 24th, 56th, Kevon Cornwall 9th, Kheelon Mitchell 47th, Giovanni Abraham 92nd) vs Matura ReUnited 0

Prison Service 3 (Andre Mohammed 61st, 63rd, Nathan Julien 40th) vs UTT 2 (Cyrano Glenn 47th, Shaquille Nesbitt 85th pen)

Petit Valley Diego Martin Utd 0 vs Erin FC 0

Standings

CURRENT T&T SUPER LEAGUE STANDINGS

TEAMS...........................P...W...D....L...GF...GA PTS

1. QPCC.................................6..... 5.... 1.... 0.....16.... 6....16

2. Cunupia FC......................6..... 4.... 2.... 0.....15.... 5....14

3. Matura ReUnited...........7..... 4.... 1.... 2.....12... 14...13

4. FC Santa Rosa.................7..... 4.... 0.... 3.....15.... 7....12

5. Prisons Service...............7..... 2.... 4.... 1...... 9...... 9....10

6. Guaya Utd.......................6..... 2.... 3.... 1.....11.... 6......9

7. Police FC..........................6..... 2.... 3.... 1...... 5...... 6......9

8. UTT....................................7..... 2.... 2.... 3...... 8..... 11.....8

9. RSSR FC............................6..... 2.... 2.... 2...... 7...... 6......8

10. Erin FC............................7..... 1.... 3.... 3...... 9..... 10.....6

11. Club Sando Cultural...7..... 1.... 2.... 4...... 5..... 10.....5

12. San F’do Giants............7..... 0.... 5.... 2...... 5..... 12.....5

13. Bethel Utd.....................6..... 0.... 3.... 3...... 4..... 12.....3

14. P.V.D.M Utd....................7..... 0.... 3.... 4...... 3..... 10.....3