Badminton team ready for CAC challenge

T&T’s badminton team of Will Lee and Avril Plaza-Marcelle will leave tomorrow to complete T&T’s contingent at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games currently taking place in Barranquilla, Colombia. Both players have not had the type of preparation required for the tournament but coach Ronald Clark, who is also the team manager believes the players can medal once they perform to their true potential.

For the past month or so the duo, who secured their spots on the team by virtue of winning the planned National play-off at the Chinese Association in St Ann’s, was forced to use the Mucurapo East Secondary School, Valencia High School, the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua and the Southern Indoor Sports Arena in Pleasantville to prepare for the Games, after being unable to secure the National Racquet Centre (NRC) in Tacarigua for use. The NRC would have been ideal for preparation because of its surface which is similar to international facilities, Clark said.

However, the veteran badminton ace who claimed the Men’s Singles Masters title at the National Championship at the Chinese Association about two weeks ago, told Guardian Media Sports they have had to make do with what they had.

The players he said are in super fit condition, as they have worked hard at training.

Yesterday he promised his players will not just be going to the Games to make up numbers, saying the country’s CAC team has been doing well in Colombia to date and badminton wants to make its mark by adding to the achievements.

Despite not getting the use of the NCC, training was beefed up with the players having a session with Cuban Solange Guzman, an experienced player to the sport internationally which should help them, Clark said.

Both players also have experience at international tournaments, particularly Plaza- Marcelle who has represented almost every national team that left local shores.

Clark believes their main challenge will be to execute on what they have worked on in training, saying: “Practice is one thing but it will come down to who can hold their own minds and execute at the tournament.”

The T&T team will plunge into action on July 31 with both Lee and Plaza-Marcelle contesting the Men’s and Women’s Singles respectively.

They will then combine forces to compete in the Mixed Doubles afterwards.

