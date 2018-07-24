BROWNE PEDALS TO CAC BRONZE MEDAL

T&T cyclist Kwesi Browne won his second medal in as many days when the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games continued in Barranquilla, Colombia, yesterday.

Browne, who on Sunday night combined with Nicholas Paul and Njisane Phillip for the men’s Match Sprint Team gold medal in a new games record time of 43.873 seconds got bronze yesterday in the keirin, contested over six laps at the Velodromo Alcides Nieto Patina.

However, he was only awarded the medal after fellow T&T cyclists Nicholas Paul was relegated to sixth for an infringement after he originally ended in third spot, one ahead of Browne.

Colombian Fabian Puerta took gold and Venezuelan Hersony Canelon got silver, while the fourth spot went to Guatemalan, Brandon Pineda followed by Suriname’s Jair Tjon.

Earlier in the morning session, the 19-year-old Paul and Browne, 24 were one-two finishers in the second of three keirin heats.

Puerta won heat one ahead of countryman Kevin Quintero while Canelon and Mexico’s Edgar Verdugo were the top two in heat three.

And in Round Two, Puerta won heat one ahead of Browne and Pineda while Tjon won heat two followed by Paul and Canelon.

Akil Campbell lined up in the men’s Scratch Race (15,000m) and was in medal contention most of the way before he eventually ended in the eighth spot in the 11-man field.

Today, Paul and Phillip will compete in the men’s Sprint Qualifiers while Teneil Campbell, buoyed by her bronze medal on Sunday returns to the cycling track for the women’s Omnium.

The pair of Adam Alexander and Jovian Gomez will also line up in the men’s Individual Pursuit.

Overall, T&T has now won seven medals in Colombia, three gold, one silver and three bronze.

Late on Sunday night, USA-based swimmer, Dylan Carter swam to his second gold medal in record time as well when he won the men’s 50m butterfly in 23.11 seconds followed by Guatemala’s Luis Carlos Martinez (23.26) and T&T’s Joshua Romany (24.05).

In the morning heats, the 22-year-old Carter who won the men’s 100m freestyle in a new record of 48.95 seconds on Friday night, was in record-breaking form when he won heat five of the 50m butterfly in 23.50 seconds, to erase Martinez’s time of 23.53, set the heat before.

Romany, also 22, won the first heat in 23.73 to have the third fastest time ahead of the gold medal swim.

The T&T swimmers are expected to be in action again today with Carter, Romany, Jabari Baptiste Kael Yorke and David Mc Leod all to face starters.

Lewis misses out on medal

Olympian Andrew Lewis had a solid day with placings of eighth and third in races eight and nine respectively of the men’s Laser Radial for 30 net points and the fourth spot ahead of the medal race. Guatemalan Ignacio Maegli (8) won gold in dominating fashion, which each race in the series, opting out of the last race, which was won by Mexican Yanic Gentry (20), who copped silver. Andrey Quintero just edged out Lewis for the third spot with 27 net points.

Kelly-Ann Arrindell was eighth and seventh in her fourth and sixth races, respectively, to be ninth overall with 38 points.

Barbados stuns Calypso Stickmen 2-1

This country’s senior men’s hockey team fell to a shock 2-1 loss to Barbados in men’s Pool A action at the Unidad Deportivo Pibe Valderrama.

Winners over Cuba, 2-1 on Saturday to start pool play, the T&T men took an early lead against the Barbadians through Tariq Marcano in the sixth minute.

However, the stubborn Bajans, who edged Jamaica 1-0 in their opener replied through Che Warner in the 25th and seven minutes later Akeem Rudder got the winner.

The defeat left, T&T which has a goal-difference of plus-one needing to beat winless Jamaica in its final match tomorrow from 1 pm to have a chance to advance to the semifinals while Cuba (plus-four) and table leaders Barbados (six points) meet in the late match from 5 pm. The Cubans crushed Jamaica 5-0 in the other Pool A match yesterday.

Today the Anthony Marcano-coached women’s team with maximum six points after two matches, face Jamaica (three points) from 3 pm, with a win securing a semifinal spot.

Barbados is also on three points and meets winless Guatemala in its final match from 11 am.

Chung, Spicer make last-32 exit

T&T women’s table tennis players, France-based Rheann Chung and Catherine Spicer were beaten in the round-of-32 Women’s Singles match at the Centro Eventos Puerta de Oro.

Chung, a five-time Caribbean singles champion was ousted by Cuban, Idalys Lovet, 7-11, 6-11, 6-11, 6-11 while Spicer, the recent national women’s championship winner, went under to Venezuelan, Neridee Nino, 8-11, 5-11, 6-11, 6-11.

Today, the national men and women squash teams will start round-robin pool play.

Nicaragua deny Women Warriors

Second-half substitute Yessinia Flores scored twice as Nicaragua rallied from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with T&T senior women footballers on Sunday night.

Beaten 5-1 by Mexico in their opener on Friday, the T&T women went into the match needing a win to boost their semifinal hopes and looked well set to do so, after a Martha Silva own-goal on the stroke of half-time was followed by a Karyn Forbes strike in the 47th.

However, Flores who was a half-time introduction earned the Central Americans a share of the points with goals in the 69th and 75th minutes.

Today, the T&T women will meet winless Haiti from 5 pm in a must-win match while Mexico (six points) faces Nicaragua (four points).

The T&T Under-20 men’s football team will also be in action today versus Colombia from 8 pm.