Ganga calls for Bassarath to step down today

The President of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) has until today to respond to a letter sent to him by attorneys representing Darren Ganga demanding for yet another time that he demits office to facilitate the conduct of an independent forensic audit into issues raised in an audit conducted by the Cricket Board by the National Gas Company (NGC) and that while the audit is conducted that a committee be appointed to run the affairs of cricket.

In a six-page letter sent to Bassarath dated July 22nd from attorney Priya Ramsahai acting on behalf of Ganga, the TTCB President was accused of chastising Ganga for the publishing of the NGC audit report which made “very damning findings against the TTCB.”

But Ganga said it is “incontrovertible that the breach of a sponsorship agreement with a major sponsor such as NGC is a far more serious matter than publicising of same.”

The NGC audit found that the Bassarath led TTCB did not spend sponsorship money according to the stipulation. The audit revealed between 2014 and 2016, $2,983,000 was spent without approval by the TTCB and not in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding.

The NGC signed an MOU with the TTCB for three years in December 2013 for $13.35 million. In 2016, the total sponsorship was reduced by NGC to $12.46 million.

Ganga said it was “disconcerting” that Bassarath had insisted that the “allegations of financial mismanagement and impropriety,” unearthed in the NGC audit report be dealt with internally within the confines of a boardroom, “cloistered from public scrutiny.”

Through his attorney stated, “perhaps you are unaware,’ that the sport of cricket and the “sanctity of its administration are matters for national concern,” for which each and every citizen has a proper stake and interest.

He reminded Bassarath that the TTCB is “not a private company for which you and any of its members can lawfully demand that allegations of financial mismanagement and impropriety be kept confidential.”

Ramsahai noted that the TTCB is a public institution incorporated by an act of Parliament to serve the national interest and is, therefore “duty bound to be transparent and accountable to the public in its affairs.”

It was therefore “untenable,” she wrote that in the face of findings of financial anomalies such as the over-stating and under-stating of TTCB accounts under Bassarath’s stewardship, “you have demonstrated a palpable obsession with excluding these matters from the public sphere.”

Although Bassarath held a news conference after publication of the NGC audit, Ganga through his attorney noted “in convening a press conference to protest your executive’s innocence, one would have thought that you would have facilitated the requested independent audit in order to vindicate your position,” but his refusal to do so “is indicative of an unwillingness to subject the expenditure of funds by the TTCB to both professional and then ultimate public scrutiny.”

Having consulted with “numerous cricket clubs,” on matters raised in the NGC audit Ganga said he had received a petition signed by approximately fifty of the clubs calling on Bassarath and the TTCB executive to step aside in order to facilitate the requested audit. The petition he said also requested as a “matter of urgency and good governance,” the implementation of the recommendations in the report f the Independent Review Committee.”

He is also raising questions as to why the Justice Kokaram report cannot be placed before the Board. Failure to do so he said was “irrational, unreasonable and an act of bad faith.” by both the executive of the TTCB and Bassarath.

The TTCB’s refusal to agree to an independent audit he said was “unreasonable, irrational and constitutes an abuse of power,” by Bassarth as President of the TTCB.

Ganga through his attorney is demanding an “unequivocal response” from Bassarath as to whether he is agreeable to an independent audit into the issues Raised in the NGC audit.

As to Bassarath’s threat of disciplinary action against Ganga, his attorney said: “it seems that your threat of disciplinary action is rooted in bad faith and motivated by malice towards our client.”

Among Ganga’s demands are that Bassarath provide all of the documentation and or materials and or correspondence exchanged between the TTCB and NGC in relation to the audit report, the conduct of an independent forensic audit, and upon conclusion of the audit that the Board convene to consider whether or not disciplinary action should be instituted against Bassarath or his executive .

If Bassarath decides against the audit or placing the Kokaram report before the Board Ganga wants “sufficient reasons and a substantiate basis,” for his decision.

The TTCB has scheduled a board meeting for this Saturday, July 28th, but the notice for the meeting does not contain any reference to the NGC audit.

Ramsahai said Ganga “reserved the right to make further representations on the appropriateness of the circulated agenda.”

The letter placed Bassarath on notice that further legal correspondence is currently underway and his prompt response is required within 48 hours of receipt.