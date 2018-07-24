Parkites edge Cunupia FC to extend lead

Kevaughn John and Keston George netted three minutes apart in the second half to lead Queen’s Park Cricket Club to a come-from-behind 2-1 defeat of Cunupia FC in their top-of-the-table T&T Super League clash on Sunday.

The Parkites went into the encounter against their fellow unbeaten opponents with a two points lead at the top of the 14- team table at St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road, St Clair and were eager to get a win to solidify their spot at the table top.

However, after 45 minutes both teams were still locked together at 0-0.

Eleven minutes into the second- half, Keron Clarke broke the deadlock for Cunupia, but within two minutes John got the Parkites back on level terms, and three minutes later, George got the eventual match-winner.

The win lifted the unbeaten Parkites to 19 points from seven matches, five more than Cunupia FC while Matura ReUnited is third with 13 points followed by FC Santa Rosa and defending champions Guaya United.

Playing at home in another match on Sunday, Guaya left it late to earn a 3-1 win over Police.

Justin Fournellier opened the scoring for the host at the Guaya Recreation Ground, only for the talisman, Jason Boodram to reply for the Lawmen in the 24th.

The match looked headed for a draw until Police conceded an own goal in the 87th, while Leroy Jones added, a third item for the hosts, three minutes into time added on.

However, the match of the day took place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, where RSSR FC and Bethel United battled to a 3-3 draw, with Densyl James scoring a hat-trick for the latter.

CURRENT T&T SUPER LEAGUE STANDINGS

Teams P W D L F A Pts

1. QPCC 7 6 1 0 18 7 19

2. Cunupia FC 7 4 2 1 16 7 14

3. Matura ReUnited 7 4 1 2 12 14 13

4. FC Santa Rosa 7 4 0 3 15 7 12

5. Guaya Utd 7 3 3 1 14 7 12

6. Prisons Service 7 2 4 1 9 9 10

7. RSSR FC 7 2 3 2 10 9 9

8. Police FC 7 2 3 2 6 9 9

9. UTT 7 2 2 3 8 11 8

10. Erin FC 7 1 3 3 9 10 6

11. Club Sando Cultural 7 1 2 4 5 10 5

12. San F’do Giants 7 0 5 2 5 12 5

13. Bethel Utd 7 0 4 3 7 15 4

14. P.V.D.M Utd 7 0 3 4 3 10 3

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Guaya United 3 (Justin Fournellier 7th, own goal 87th, Leroy Jones 93rd) vs Police FC 1 (Jason Boodram 24th)

RSSR FC 3 (Jovon Vincent 10th, Hakim Gulston 31st, Nathan Cadore 52nd) vs Bethel United 3 (Densyl James 25th, 57th, 93rd)

QPCC 2 (Kevaughn John 58th, Keston George 61st) vs Cunupia FC 1 (Keron Clarke 56th)

ON SATURDAY

Club Sando 1 (Jamal Burke 45th) vs San Fernando Giants 1 (Keston Grant 45th)

FC Santa Rosa 5 (Ryan Stewart 24th, 56th, Kevon Cornwall 9th, Kheelon Mitchell 47th, Giovanni Abraham 92nd) vs Matura ReUnited 0

Prison Service 3 (Andre Mohammed 61st, 63rd, Nathan Julien 40th) vs UTT 2 (Cyrano Glenn 47th, Shaquille Nesbitt 85th pen)

Petit Valley Diego Martin Utd 0 vs Erin FC 0

UPCOMING FIXTURES

On Saturday

Erin FC vs Guaya United, Erin Rec. Ground, 6pm

UTT vs FC Santa Rosa, UTT O’Meara Road, Campus, 7pm

San Fernando Giants vs Matura ReUnited, St Margaret’s Rec. Ground, 4pm

Cunupia FC vs Club Sando Cultural Roots Utd, Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, 4pm

On Sunday

Prison Service vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin Utd, YTC Ground, Arouca, 3.30pm

Police FC vs RSSR FC, St James Police Barracks, 4pm

Bethel United vs QPCC, Mt Gomery Rec. Ground, 6pm