Walters helps Sharks upset Titans

All-rounder Felicia Walters slammed an unbeaten half-century to help LCB Contractors Central Sharks pull off a major upset over leader TECU Southern Titans in the Courts Women T20 Grand Slam Tournament on Sunday night.

Bottom-of-the-table Sharks sealed an eight-wicket victory in their fourth round match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva to stay alive in the four-team competition.

Titans won the toss and decided to bat and posted 136 for six off their 20 overs thanks to the key fourth-wicket partnership of batters Britney Cooper and Deandra Dottin after opening batsmen Sheneta Grimmond and Shania Abdool lost their wickets early.

Grimmond was out first bowled by Walters for one. In came Cooper, who tried to steady the Titans innings with Abdool, but the latter departed soon after for just nine, caught leg-before-wicket (lbw) off the bowling of Leandra Ramdeen.

Shenelle Lord was in next but she didn’t’ last long, she too caught lbw, by Kamara Ragoobar though for nought. Ragoobar 3turned in the best bowling figures of 2-18.

Dottin entered the crease and combined with Cooper to build a 68-run partnership but Dottin lost her wicket for 30 caught by Akaze Thompson off the bowling of Ragoobar, who ended with figures of 2-25. Cooper was on 37 at that point.

Cooper batted for 72 minutes, lifting three sixes and eight fours to top score with 74 before she was caught by Walters off the bowling of Samantha Bissoon.

The other three batsmen - Shakera Selman (10), Renelle Dookie (6), Patrina Walcott (2), accounted for only 18 runs to help Titans to a what they would have taught was defendable score having only the night before, defended a smaller total (127/8) for a two-wicket win over UDECOTT North Starblazers.

In reply, Sharks lost only two wickets in getting to the winning score of 137 in 18.3 overs and its first win of the competition, thanks to Walters, who was later named the player of the match, scoring 60 not out off 61 balls which included seven fours.

Her teammate Shemaine Campbelle was also impressive in the batting crease also hitting seven fours for her 48 runs off 32 balls.

Sharks which is in the last place on three points must get wins from the final two rounds of matches, today and before Friday’s eliminator where third place will tackle second place for a chance to play the final on Saturday at 7 pm at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

In the other match played on Sunday evening at BLCA, second-placed Trident Sports Phoenix claimed a six-wicket win over UDECOTT North Starblazers, which sits in the third spot.

Standings

Place Team P W L NR NRR PTS

1 Titans 4 2 1 1 0.966 5

2 Phoenix 4 2 2 0 -0.118 4

3 Starblazers 4 2 2 0 -0.203 4

4 Sharks 4 1 2 1 -0.580 3

SUMMARISED SCORES

Sunday

At NCC

Titans 136/6 (20 overs) (Britney Cooper 74, Deandra Dottin 30; Kamara Ragoobar 2-18, Leandra Ramdeen 2-25) vs Central Sharks 137/2 (18.3 overs) (Felicia Walters 60 no, Shemaine Campbelle 48; D Dottin 1-29). Central Sharks won By 8 wickets.

Man of the Match: Felicia Walters

At Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Starblazers 104/7 (20 overs) (Rachael Vincent 35, Kirbyina Alexander no; Allison Collins 2-17, Stephanie Ragoonath 1-14, Karishma Ramharack 1-22) vs Phoenix 106/4 (15.1 overs) (Kycia Knight 55 no, Rosalie Dolabaille 19 no; K Alexander 2-16, Hiba Shamsad 1-14). Phoenix won by six wickets.

Man of the Match: Kycia Knight

Saturday

At Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Starblazers 126 (19.3 overs) (R Vincenet 72, N McClean 23; D Dottin 4-23, S Selman 2-33) vs Titans 127/8 (19 overs) (S Abdool 27, S Grimmond 24, B Cooper 21; J Morgan 3-14, K Alexander 2-33). Titans won by two wickets.

Man of the Match: Deandra Dottin

At NCC

Central Sharks 131/3 (S Campbelle 38, A Thompson 26 no) vs Phoenix 135/0 (17.1 overs) (R Boyce 73 no, K Knight 52 no). Phoenix won by 10 wickets.

Man of the Match: Reniece Boyce

Today’s matches

TECU Southern Titans vs Trident Sports Phoenix NCC, 7 pm

UDECOTT North Starblazers vs LCB Contractors Central Sharks, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, 7 pm