CARTER DOES CAC SWIM GOLD HAT-TRICK

T&T swimmer Dylan Carter made it three gold medals from as many finals when he scorched his rivals in the men’s 50 metres backstroke A-final at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games continued in Barranquilla, Colombia, last night.

In addition to Carter, David Mc Leod also got bronze in the same event with the USA-based T&T swimmer, while women’s cyclist, Teneil Campbell doubled her bronze medal account.

T&T now has ten medals, four gold, three of which belongs to Carter, one silver and five bronze medals.

The 22-year-old USA-based Carter, who had previously won gold in the 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle touched the wall in 24.83 seconds to lower his own record of 25.01 he sat in the second of three morning heats to better the 2014 mark of 25.72 by Venezuela’s Albert Subirats.

Taking silver was Venezuelan Robinson Molina in 25.25 while T&T’s David Mc Leod got a satisfying bronze medal in 25.55.

In the morning heats, Mc Leod was third in heat one in 25.85 behind Molina (25.21) a new games record then, while Cuban Armando Barrera was second in 25.68.

In men’s 100m butterfly A-final, Kael Yorke placed seventh in 54.27

Later, the Carter-led freestyle 4x100m relay team also went in search of more precious metal, after press time.

Campbell gets second bronze

The 22-year-old Campbell was third overall in the women’s Omnium. This after she was second in the Scratch Race, fourth in the Tempo Race, second in the Elimination and fifth in the Points Race to add to her bronze medal in the women’s Scratch Race on Sunday.

Mexican Lisbeth Salazar won gold with Cuban, Yudelmis Domingez getting silver.

Today, cyclists Nicholas Paul and Njisane Phillip will continue their quest for more gold when they compete in the men’s Sprint semifinals from 11 am with the final carded for 4.30 pm.

This after Paul (9.720 seconds) and Phillip (9.886) were the fastest two qualifiers in the morning Sprint Qualifiers from the field of 16 to advance straight to the quarterfinals.

In the last-eight match-ups, the 19-year-old Paul defeated Venezuela’s Cesar Marcano in two straight rides in 10.137 and 10.048, respectively while Olympian Phillip, 27, swept aside Guatemalan Brandon Pineda, also in two rides in 10.491 and 10.594, respectively.

In today’s semifinals, Paul comes up against Colombian Kevin Quintero who defeated Suriname’s Jair Tjon 2-0 as well, 10.342 and 10.256, while Phillip battles with Colombian Fabian Puerta, who got past Venezuelan Hersony Canelon in three rides, 2-1.

n the men’s Individual Pursuit, T&T’s Adam Alexander (4:46.058) and Jovian Gomez (4:49.466) were 11th and 13th and failed to get to the medal ride.

Calypso Stickwomen pip Jamaica for semis spot

Shaniah De Freitas scored the lone goal to lead T&T senior women’s hockey team to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Jamaica in the final Pool B match at the Unidad Deportivo Pibe Valderrama. De Freitas, who netted both goals in a 2-1 win over Barbados, got the decisive item from the penalty spot in the 34th minute to earn T&T, a two-time gold medal winner in the competition, a third win from as many matches and maximum nine points.

In the semifinals from 5 pm tomorrow, T&T which also swept past Guatemala 12-0 will face Pool A runner-up Cuba, which ended with six points, after losing 0-3 to Mexico followed by wins against Guyana, 2-0, and the Dominican Republic, 3-2.

Mexico which won Pool A will meet Pool B runner-up Barbados in the first semifinal from 2.45 pm tomorrow.

Today, the senior men’s hockey team will go into their final pool match against Jamaica from 1 pm needing a lopsided win to be certain of a semifinal spot

T&T sits third on the table with three points, the same as Cuba, while Barbados leads with a maximum six points. Barbados meet Cuba in the late match from 5 pm.

Calypso Spikers get historic win over Cuba

T&T women’s volleyball team pulled off a first-ever win over former powerhouse Cuba 25-19, 25-16, 25-22 in its fifth to eighth place semifinal. Sinead Jack led the way with 14 points for the Renele Forde captained “Calypso Spikers” while Channon Thompson added 13 and Krystle Esdelle, 12 in the victory.

T&T moves on to meet Venezuela, which defeated Costa Rica, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13, for fifth place. The Costa Ricans will play 11-time champion Cuba for the seventh spot.

Women Warriors need Mexican favour

T&T senior women footballers needed Mexico to defeat Nicaragua by four clear goals to have a chance at advancing to the semifinals. This after T&T was officially awarded a 3-0 default win over Haiti to end with four points from three matches, after losing to Mexico 5-1 and squandering a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw with the Nicaraguans.

Last night, the national Under-20 men’s football team, beaten in their first two matches faced Colombia in their final pool match.



Squash teams come up empty-handed

T&T’s national women’s squash team proved no match for Mexico in their Pool A round-robin opener, losing 3-0.

For Mexico, Diana Garcia swept past T&T’s Alexandria Yearwood 11-0, 11-3, 11-1, Samantha Teran overcame Charlotte Knaggs 11-5, 11-9, 9-11, 11-4, and Dina Aguiano humbled Marie-Claire Barcant 11-2, 11-1, 11-6.

It was the same result in their second Pool A match with the Cayman Islands, a 3-0 defeat.

Eilidh Bridgemen beat Yearwood 12-10, 9-11, 11-7, 5-11, 12-10, Marlene West outplayed Knaggs 11-5, 11-8, 11-7 and Jade Pitcarn humbled Barcant.

The men’s squad team were also blanked 3-0 in their Pool C opener by Cayman Islands.

Jacob Kelly rallied past T&T’s Nku Patrick 15-13, 3-11, 11-8, 0-11, 11-5, Cameron Stafford defeated Kale Alexander 11-5, 12-10, 11-6 and Julian Jervis whipped Chayse Mc Quan 11-4, 11-5, 11-8.

Arrindell sits in eighth spot

In the women’s laser radial, sailor Kelly-Ann Arrindell had finishes of ninth and sixth in races seven and eight, respectively for a net total points tally of 51 and eight spot overall ahead of today’s final race.