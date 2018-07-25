De Verteuil retains QPCC Master squash title

New champions were crowned in almost every category at this year’s BCQS Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s (QPCC) Squash Masters Tournament at the QPCC Racquet Centre, Port of Spain last week.

Suriname’s 2017 champion Joao Wong A Foe made his presence felt by claiming the titles in both the Master In Training (MIT) 25-34B/35-44 B Divisions. In a hotly contested final Wong showed his class by defeating T&T’s Tang Nian in straight sets 11-5, 11-3, 11-8.

The 35-44A Division provided a stiffer contest, featuring some of the tournament’s top players, as the 2016/2017 runner-up from QPCC Marc Pontifex, Bahamian Ryan Reid- the 2015 runner-up, Petrotrin ace Peter Pirtheesingh and champion Paul De Verteuil who entered the tournament late but progressed to the final after a series of impressive displays.

De Verteuil eventually defeated Pontifex in the final following a marathon five matches 11-10, 11-8, 6-11, 10-11, 11-9 to retained the crown he won last year.

Meanwhile, the 55-64 division was without the two pre-tournament favourites as John Holley, the tournament’s defending champion was out of the country and Richard Hart opted to contest in the 45-54 division instead.

However, the battle was not without quality as Gerard Edghill, Roger Galt, David Scott and Rudy Wong A Foe emerged from the group stage and into the semi-final, where Edghill got the better of Galt for the right to be in the final 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 11-10, and Wong clinched the other final spot by virtue of whipping Scott in three sets 11-2, 11-4, 11-6.

In the final, however, Wong A Foe took the title in straight sets 11-4, 2-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-2. There were also titles for Brandon de Montrichard, claiming the 25-34 A age group/round-robin playoffs, with Luc Davis and Zachary Loquan taking second and third positions respectively, David Lanser also whipped Julien Henry in three games 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 for the 45-54 division and Beverly Wilson coming back from two games down to edge out Cathy De Gannes-Martin in five games 10-11, 3-11, 11-10, 11-8, 11-2 for the women’s title.

In the 5+ division, Winston Findlay of the British Virgin Islands emerged victorious over squash stalwart Neal Ramasra in the final.

The tournament featured 56 competitors from Barbados, Bahamas, Suriname, British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Germany and T&T.

