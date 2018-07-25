Emancipation Extravaganza with O’Brien and Mendez

Emancipation Day has tremendous significance for the country in general and the horse racing industry in T&T in particular.

August 1 promises to be no different with a very competitive card of racing in store. By the time this article is being read, the entries for Emancipation Day would already be known but the main feature events, the Presidents Cup and the T&T Breeders Classic had their final nominations paid some weeks earlier and so we are able to take a look at the main protagonists in these two important events on the racing calendar.

The Classic is a relatively young race on the racing calendar but has quickly grown in popularity amongst racing fans and owners alike.

Usually contested before the Derby, last year it was switched to after the Derby, but it is satisfying to know that it has now reverted to its prior position as a prep race for the locally bred horses for the Derby but also an important race in its own right.

This edition is probably one of the most competitive in its recent history with not only no outstanding runner on show but also no obvious stayer among the leading contenders.

Twenty (20) horses paid their final subscriptions for the race of which, only ten of them are previous winners including Affirmative, Blazing Gem, Fake News, Khal Drogo, No Man’s Land, Princess Sophia, Santa Cruz Lady, So Be It, Strategic Patience and Streaking Far.

Of the maidens, Lois Lane, Man of Tomorrow, Smarty Jon and Usain have all shown ability but might not be ready to win a race of this nature.

The leading contenders for this race are undoubtedly the first three in the Royal Colours Classic – Princess Sophia, Streaking Far and Affirmative.

Princess Sophia is a beautifully bred filly who was brought into this country in utero. After winning two of her first three starts including the Classic, she somewhat lost her way after a minor injury but returned to winning ways in a, 1200 metres sprint on her last start. She has not won beyond 1,300m and that must be the major question mark over her in this 1,800m race.

Streaking Far has been a model of consistency and followed up her second in the Classic with wins over 1,750m, a runner-up finish in the Guineas and a fourth-place finish in the Midsummer Classic. The latter was a very disappointing performance because she was strongly fancied to be at least second. If she is able to return to the form of her Guineas second, she should take all of the beating.

Affirmative was third in the RC Classic but returned to devastate a maiden field over 1,100m before finishing an excellent third in Midsummer Classic, ahead of Streaking Far. He is quite fast and does not appear to be a stayer but he may not need to be a stout stayer to figure prominently in this race.

Of the other winners, none have displayed the level of ability to be a serious contender and it may be two of the maidens, Smarty Jon and Usain who could finish on the leaderboard. Smarty Jon only made his debut on Saturday gone and while he ran a pleasing race, he was soundly beaten by So Be It.

Usain was off the track for a long time before returning to be a beaten favourite (albeit in second) in a handicap. Both should run well, but the finish should be fought out by the three who fought out the Royal Colours Classic. A fascinatingly competitive race is in prospect.

The President’s Cup over 1,900m for the top class horses also promises to be a fascinating event. Last year’s surprise winner, Whisper Light returns and along with Stockyard stand out among the field. Also paying final subscriptions were Stockyard’s stable companions, Errazuriz, Commanding Fashion and Nuclear Power; as well as Princess Suri (who paid a penalty), Wots to Report and Rock in Peace.

These are likely to be the main contenders though it is likely to be a tall order for Commanding Fashion who has only shown his best form on the turf; Nuclear Power has only returned from an injury on July 21 when second to Desert Dancer and Errazuriz has not been seen in many months.

Princess Suri for whom a penalty was paid has only raced over distances under 1,300m but connections must believe that she has the ability to stay this extended distance.

The top two, however, are clearly the game Whisper Light and Stockyard. Whisper Light has been toting extremely heavy weights in his recent starts and is likely to get some weight relief with his younger rivals on this occasion. Additionally, in the recent past, his best form has been shown at distances in excess of 1,300m so he is likely to be more at home over this extended distance as long as he does not get into an early speed duel with any of his rivals.

Stockyard is the likely favourite and won the Independence Cup last year and was also placed in the Gold Cup. He has also been very consistent this year but his best form has been on wet fast track. Once again a very competitive race can be expected and this is what punters want to see.

These two feature races are competitive enough to bring out the crowds and it is hoped that punters respond accordingly.

The Trainers Association will be celebrating the achievements of trainers John O’Brien and Glenn Mendez and we would like to also extend our congratulations to both men who have provided yeoman service to the racing industry in this country in more ways than one, with their competitive spirit and flair constantly enhancing the sport.

May they continue to dignify the sport with their involvement and conduct. Well done gentlemen!