Basketballers honour ‘Passay’

Defending champion Defence Force will be back seeking to retain its title in the Men’s Premier Division of the Barry Stewart Invitational League.

The second edition of the league opens on Sunday from 12 noon at the Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Chaguanas. Following the opening ceremony at 3 pm, two matches will take place with Straker Nets meeting newcomers Stories of Success (SOS) Academy at 3.30 pm and a battle of the servicemen at 5 pm when Police come up against the reigning champion Defence Force.

Teams will compete in four divisions including Men’s Premier, Women, Under-19 and U-15.

Ten teams will challenge for the crown and $50,000 in the top division. The other team are Detour Shak Attack, Prisons, Petro Jazz, Brian Chase Academy, Maloney Pacers and another newcomer, UWI.

Second place finishers will take home $20,000 and third, $10,000. The participating women teams are Straker Nets, Enterprise, Brian Chase and UWI while the U-19 will play in two groups. Group A will see Grande Young Stars, New Age Lyons, Brian Chase Academy, Straker Nets, Togetherness and SOS Academy battle while Group B will have Mathew Pierre Academy, Petro Jazz, Spartans, 500 Hawks, Maloney Pacers and Trailblazers. The U-15 will comprise of Spartans, Grande Young Stars, Brian Chase Academy, 500 Hawks and Maloney Pacers.

This year the tournament will be held in honour of Vibert “Passay” Dean, a long-standing player whom the basketball fraternity lost in May.

Dean started playing basketball at St Barbs basketball court with Celtics second division team and then moved to North Western League First Division before joining National Flour Mills (NFM) where he played in North Zone and Super 10 and his later years he played with Veterans. Dean could be seen at every match last year cheering on his teams and just enjoying the sport of basketball. His presence will be missed.

Log on to Facebook at Barry Stewart Basketball or on Instagram at Barrystewartbaskeballleague to follow the league or contact Barry Stewart at 310-0324 or Nadine Khan at 684-3294 for further information.