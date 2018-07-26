Chapman, Permell bag RBC doubles title

The pair of Jordell Chapman and Messiah Permell have been crowned Under-10 Mixed Doubles champions as action in the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Championship continued at Shaw Park Tobago, yesterday.

On court six, Isabel Abraham prevailed over Maria Honore to capture the Girls U-16 title in comfortable fashion 6-2, 6-0.

Playing on court one the combined forces of the number one seed Permell and his partner made light work of the brother and sister duo of Brian and Brianna Harricharan, whipping them in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

But on court two, Jace Quashie took three sets to advance to the final of the Boys U-12 Division by beating Kale Dalla Costa 4-2, 1-4, 4-2.

In the battle for silverware, he will meet number two seed NathenMartin, who cruised to a 4-2, 4-1 victory over Luca Denoon in the other semi-final.

In the Boys U-14 division, Sebastian Sylvester was also in winning ways for a final berth over Nicholas Ready 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the tie-break, where a juicy contest awaits him against Shae Millington. The latter had an easier 6-0, 6-2 triumph over Johnny Su in the other semi-final encounter.

Number two seed Jaylon Chapman had to settle for the consolation win in the U-14s when he defeated Syam Manchikanti 4-0, 5-3 on court three.

Meanwhile, Kyle Kerry got another win in the boys U-16 round-robin playoffs when he got the better of Charles Devaux 6-1, 6-1, and then he looked on as Saqiv Williams prevailed over Sebastian Sylvester in another game, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

WALTER ALIBEY

