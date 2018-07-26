Congratulations, Dylan and Magnolia Hockey Club

Given the amount of bacchanal, controversy and court matters with some of our respective associations that govern sport in this country, it sadly can make one feel that our athletes have very little chance of competing at international level. These associations are so hell-bent on protecting their own little piece of tuft, that little time is spent on looking after those who really count in the playing arena. That being said, it is truly a great feeling for the people of our twin-island republic when our sportsmen and sportswomen are doing well and winning medals at an international meeting.

Our last major outing was arguably the 2016 Olympics and it was not what we expected. Many of the athletes came in for some severe criticism which in my view was a bit unfair, as it has always been my opinion that more can be done for them in terms of preparation. They are sent on the international scene by just doing the qualifying times and then we expect miracles from these athletes; who no doubt give 100%, but really and truly, some have little chance of capturing a medal. So when we produce a Hasely Crawford or a Keshorn Walcott, they are indeed special people.

At the time of writing, T&T had won four gold, one silver and six bronze medals at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) games being held in Barranquilla, Colombia. A total of 470 events are being contested by 37 nations with 5,854 athletes. By and large, our athletes have done well thus far.

Pride and place has to go to young swimmer Dylan Carter who broke two games records in the 100m freestyle and the 50m butterfly events, and also broke his own record in the 50m backstroke. It appears that we have yet another world class swimmer on our hands, and it is here where our officials come into the picture. Carter now has to step up to the next level but he needs help to do this. He will no doubt have the support of his family and his respective trainers, but they can only do so much.

I am sincerely hopeful that the Amateur Swimming Association of T&T (ASATT) can help Carter with the necessary funding and training that is needed so that he can step up to that next level. He is ranked 4th in the world in the butterfly so he has some way to go to the top but let us rally behind him and let us share in his joy; but please, help him to get to the top. He is already an inspiration to all the young swimmers in T&T, and once again the ASATT needs to capitalise on his success and every young swimmer should just ‘wanna’ be like Dylan. Congrats to Dylan, to our gold cycling team of Njisane Phillip, Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne and the rest of the T&T contingent.

On the subject of congratulations, I want to wish Magnolia Hockey Club continued success after celebrating their 50th anniversary at a function held at the Queen’s Park Ballroom last Saturday night. I was pleased to receive an invitation to the function, which I gladly accepted and it was truly a wonderful evening. The feature address was delivered by former Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam.

The club was formed in 1968 and was able to field two teams in the B and C divisions of the T&T Women’s Hockey Association (TTWHA) competitions. By 1971, they fielded three teams and four by 1985. From its conception, the club started with family and friends coming together to share their love for hockey. What is even more impressive with ‘Mags’ is their discipline, values, support base and their obvious passion for the game.

Up to 1986, they had never won the women’s championship but finished second on numerous occasions. At the time I was employed at Carib Brewery, we had just launched Shandy Carib and it was tagged as a refreshing beverage, especially after some sort of energy intensive activity. Their colours were brown and gold - similar to the Shandy Ginger label - and I thought voilà, why not give it a try and use the club and their 100 odd members to promote the Shandy Carib brand. My one provision was that they had to win the League as I said my Company will not support non-champions. Perhaps that did the trick as they have won the title on numerous occasions since then.

Shandy Carib was their first ever sponsor 32 years ago. How the Club survived without a sponsor in the early years is a testament to your organisational skills, your ability to rise when the chips are down, your dedication, your hard work and your overall commitment.

Once again, congratulations on your 50th anniversary; you should be extremely proud of your past as you eagerly look to the future.

Colin Murray