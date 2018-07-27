Patrons who took time to sample the fare at this year’s edition of the popular food festival, BessFest, held at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, recently, got the treat of a lifetime when...
Quashie, Millington romp to RBC titles
Jace Quashie, the number 1 seed in the Under-12 Division, did not disappoint yesterday as he finished off a successful campaign in the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Championship at Shaw Park with a title.
He joined the list of winners which also includes Shae Millington, the top-ranked player in the Boys Under-14s and Jaylon Chapman, among others.
Yesterday, despite the heavy downpour that led to long delays, Quashie, a member of the T&T 12 & Under team that progressed out of the recent ITF/COTECC Development Tournament at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, was made to work hard for his title, first taking the opening set 4-0 against Nathen Martin.
But the second-seeded Martin stormed back to upset his rival 4-2 to level the match at one apiece.
However, Quashie came back to seal the third and final set by a similar 4-2 margin to clinch the title.
In the Under-14 final, Millington wasted little time with his opponent Sebastian Sylvester, cruising to a comfortable 6-1 triumph in the first set before confirming himself as champion with a 6-2 win in the second.
In the Under-14 Consolation match that among the beaten semi-finalist, it was Jaylon Chapman who proved to be better on the day, prevailing 4-2, 5-4(4) over Tim Pasea.
WALTER ALIBEY
