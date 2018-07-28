“Culture is the bridge between two peoples.” These were some of the welcoming words from Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, as she greeted newly...
Cemeteries take early lead in PoS Corporation League
Cemeteries won both their matches to take the early lead in the Port-of-Spain Corporation Inter-Department football competition at the Nelson Mandela Park (formerly King George V Park) in St Clair last week.
When competition kicked off on Monday with a double-header, Cemeteries hammered Public Health 5-0 led by a hat-trick from Ahkel Fairbain.
Sekou Long-Kujifi and Keston Williams added the other goals in the win before Williams got the lone goal in a 1-0 triumph over defending champion City Hall on Wednesday.
City Hall had started off its campaign with a 2-1 win over Central Market with Jabari Raphael and an own goal from Richard Isaac to cancel out Stephen Francis strike.
In other matches, Kashief Moses netted both goals for Western Division to blank St James Division, 2-0 while Central/Eastern and Transport & Cleansing drew 0-0.
RESULTS
Thursday
Transport & Cleansing 1 (Kevon Frederick) vs St James Division 0
Central/Eastern 3 (Marvin Harper 2, Jahi Molick) vs Western Division 0
Wednesday
Central Market 1 (Stephen Francis) vs Public Health 1 (Joejordan Bidasie)
Cemeteries 1 (Keston Williams) vs City Hall 0
Tuesday
Western Division 2 (Kashief Moses 2) vs St James Division 0
Central/Eastern 0 vs Transport & Cleansing 0
Monday
Cemeteries 5 (Ahkel Fairbain 3, Sekou Long-Kujifi, Keston Williams) vs Public Health 0
City Hall 2 (Jabari Raphael, Richard Isaac o.g) vs Central Market 1 (Stephen Francis)
UPCOMING MATCHESS
Monday
City Hall vs Transport & Cleansing, 4.30 pm
St James Division vs Central Market, 6 pm
Tuesday
Cemeteries vs Central/Eastern, 4.30 pm
Public Health vs Western Division, 6 pm
