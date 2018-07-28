Farrier: Expect more cycling medals

T&T’s podium finishes at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in cycling is only the start of much more to come, T&T Cycling Federation president Robert Farrier has said.

“Expect more as the country attempts to qualify as many riders as possible for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan,” Farrier said.

He told Guardian Media Sports yesterday the eight medals won at the Games, comprising two individual gold from sprint ace Nicholas Paul, who was part of the T&T team which included Njisane Phillip and Kwesi Brown that won gold in the Men’s Team Sprint, two bronze from Teniel Campbell and another bronze from Browne, did not come by accident, but rather from proper planning by his team.

Only last year the cycling federation took a decision to send Paul to the International Cycling Union (UCI) Cycling Centre at the headquarters in Switzerland, for the purpose of development for six months. It also initiated Campbell’s stint six months ago at the same facility.

Farrier and his team later ensured the quick return of instrumental cycling coach and director Canadian Erin Hartwell, who he credits for lifting the performances of the cyclists, both men and women.

Farrier believes the main challenge standing in the way of Olympic qualification is money. The successful team returns today to a rousing welcome at the VIP Lounge of the Piarco International Airport but is expected to leave soon for Teluca, Mexico for the Pan American Championship, for which more funding is needed to the tune of $200,000.

Farrier said his team’s progress was carefully crafted and projected based on the riders’ expected performances at specific meets.

“Our team has done an analysis based on the points that can be achieved at each meet, starting at the CAC and going all the way to the Olympic Games and I can tell you that so far we are well on course,” Farrier said.

A good performance at the Pan Am will put the T&T riders in a good position to qualify for the Olympics.

Cyclists across the globe have six more World Cups and a World Championship, which carries the bulk of the qualifying points, for the Olympics.

Paul is one of five extremely quick riders in the T&T team that can have a break-away moment at any time.

Farrier believes the strength of the T&T team of Paul, Kwesi Brown, Keron Bramble, Quincy Alexander and Phillip, is that they push one another to excessive speeds.

“At any time, any one of the riders can explode and break records, yet still be complimented by his team members,” Farrier said.

Yesterday Paul in a short interview said he was still lost for words but was really happy to see his hard-work paying off.

Meanwhile, the local cycling boss believes the performances by the cyclists are proof that T&T has what it takes to develop world class riders, saying this is why there is need for a UCI Centre to be held at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva.