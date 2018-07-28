Holder: Windies hold edge in series decider

BASSETERRE—Following their thrilling three-run win over Bangladesh in the second ODI in Guyana on Wednesday, West Indies captain Jason Holder feels his side now has the momentum heading into today’s final ODI in St Kitts.

The Windies lost the opening ODI by 48 runs but rebounded to level the threematch series 1-1, despite Bangladesh being in control for the majority of the contest. However, with that gutsy win, Holder said the mood in the camp was upbeat and the players were looking forward to a series-winning victory.

“We’ve got the momentum at the present time. To win a close game like that it should bring a lot of encouragement into the group. Everybody is obviously upbeat about the last game because obviously, we have a chance to win a series.

“I guess at the start of the innings [on Wednesday night] a few heads dropped and we probably lost a little belief, but credit to the guys the way they fought and stuck it through. It was a total team effort and one which they should be proud of,” Holder said.

While he credited Wednesday’s victory to teamwork, the Windies skipper heaped praises on Shimron Hetmyer for his masterful knock of 125, the backbone of the team’s eventual total of 271.

He said the team’s slow bowlers were also hugely responsible for slowing down Bangladesh’s innings after they had gotten off to a whirlwind start.

“Credit must go to Shimron Hetmyer.

It was an outstanding innings from the youngster. He showed a lot of maturity, which is something we ask of him at such a young age. I thought his innings was really, really outstanding and it’s good to see a young player like that come through for us,” Holder said.

“I always knew that we would be able to pull back the game because the nature of the pitch dictated that the slow bowlers would come in and have an effect.

Credit to all the slow bowlers who bowled; Bishoo (Davendra) obviously leading the way, Ashley [Nurse] who was very supportive and Chris [Gayle] looked the part as well. “I think the overs by those guys really pulled the game back for us and the seamers were able to come back and finish off the job for us. I also want to say credit to Keemo Paul as well for showing the encouragement and courage he did…I really fed off his energy and I thought that for such a young guy he was able to execute a good penultimate over,” Holder added.

Injured Russell out, Cottrell in Just one game into his highly anticipated return, West Indies’ talented all-rounder Andre Russell has been sidelined by injury.

The 30-year-old has been ruled out of today’s third and final ODI against Bangladesh in St Kitts due to a knee injury.

Russell played in the first ODI which the Windies lost by 48 runs, scoring 13 runs and finishing with the figures of 1-62 from nine overs. It was the first time he had played an ODI for the regional side since November 2015. He did not play in the second ODI which the home side won by three runs.

However, the injury is not said to be a serious one with Russell having already received treatment. He is expected to be available for the three-match T20 series which begins in St Kitts on Tuesday.

In his absence, burly Jamaican fast bowler Sheldon Cotterell has been named as his replacement. (CMC)