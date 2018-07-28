Lights on go for 2018 CPL

GROS ISLET—All systems are on go for the start of next month’sHero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which is already being touted as the biggest and best edition.

Word of this has come from the CPL’s chief executive officer Damien O’Donohoe, as he gave the assurance that fixtures, venues and start times for the month-long tournament had been finalised.

“We are really excited about the 2018 edition of the tournament.

We have gone from strength to strength since we first started in 2013 and we know that the sixth Hero CPL is going to be the biggest and best yet. The biggest party in sport is coming and we can’t wait for it all to get started,” O’Donohoe said. This year’s tournament will once again see a mix of the best global and Caribbean cricketing talent with the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, David Warner, Steve Smith and Brendon McCullum amongst those taking part. The tournament will feature 34 matches between the six franchises with each team playing five home matches. The Jamaica Tallawahs will play three of their home games in Lauderhill, Florida meaning the CPL is returning to the USA for the third successive year.

Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders take on St Lucia Stars in Trinidad on August 8 to bowl off the competition. The tournament will then visit Guyana, St Lucia, Jamaica, St Kitts, Barbados and the USA before returning to Trinidad for the final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on September 16. The Hero CPL has signed a three-year agreement with T&T to host the finals in the country following the successful final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. (CMC)