Rugby hosts boys’ and girls’ under-18 festival

The T&T Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) will be hosting the first of five boys’ and girls’ Under-18 Rugby Festival tomorrow from 1 pm to 6 pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The festival is in keeping with the TTRFU’s youth development thrust, by continuing with the enhancement of young boys and girls, as well as the overall growth of the game. All clubs that have U-18 male and female rugby teams are expected to participate.

A release from the secretariat of the TTRFU said the rugby football union is embarking on a series of decentralised activities throughout the country, of which it hopes to have four zones of rugby with 24 clubs in T&T, comprising six in the north, east, south and as many in the Tobago zone.

It noted since February of this year, its Youth Development Officers (YDOs) have been working in their respective zones and this U-18 festival is a means of showing the work done by them to date.

“The Youth Development Programme is geared towards the strengthening of the Rugby Clubs in the country which will further enhance our national teams and allow T&T to be a dominant force within the region. The union is in constant discussion with the T&T Schools Rugby Football Union (TTSRFU) and as the parent body for rugby, intends to reopen discussions with the Ministry of Education to assist with that access to schools in the above-mentioned regions, ensuring the national spread of the game,” the release stated.

TTRFU president Colin Peters said his union also intends to engage the Ministry of Community Development and the Ministry of National Security for access to communities and police youth clubs in the various zones.