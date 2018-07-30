Bissoon bowls Sharks to Courts T20 title

Pacer Samantha Bissoon was in great form on Saturday night grabbing five wickets to hand her team LCB Central Sharks the Courts Twenty20 (T20) Extravaganza Cricket title at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, South Trinidad.

Bissoon and her teammates were able to defend 116 runs against TECU Southern Titans in front of a good crowd on a festive night.

Running in from the Southern End, the right-arm bowler dealt in yorkers and outswingers and was too hot to handle, as the Titan batters fell prey.

After a paltry score of 116 for nine off their 20 overs, the Sharks were expected to surrender but this was not in their equation. They were energetic on the field and fought from the start of Titans’ reply, which gave them early control.

Skipper Anisa Mohammed was excellent with the new ball as the Titans began their defence with spin. Mohammed and Felicia Walters, who scored a half-century earlier on, kept a tight grip on proceedings.

Eventually, they removed both openers early to set back the Titans at 20 for two. Skipper Britney Cooper came in and looked a cut above the rest. She struck an authoritative straight six down the ground and followed with a slog sweep that went into the stands. While, she was there the game looked sealed for the Titans, however, Bissoon had other ideas.

Coming in as the fifth bowler, she removed Cooper for 30 and that was the beginning of the end. She proceeded to run through the middle and lower order and after her spell with the ball, the game was done and dusted. The scoreboard revealed that Titans had mustered only 92 for nine in reply - to lose the game by 24 runs. Bissoon ended with five wickets for 19 runs, her best at this level and her team ended up walking away with the trophy.

Batting first, LCB Central Sharks made 116 for nine wickets in their 20 overs, as opener Walters was able to carry her bat through the innings. Sent in on a slow strip batting was not going to be easy but Walters and Achini Perera started well. Using the hardness of the ball to good effect, they were able to play their shots and after the six-over power play, they were 37 without loss. They were eventually separated with the score at 43 and from this point, it was downhill for the Sharks.

Walters, the tall right-hander who got an unbeaten 52 in the eliminator the night before stood firm but saw partners come and go at the next end. When the overs ran out she had again carried her bat, this time for an unbeaten 60. The chief destroyer for Titans was Rosemary Samaroo, who grabbed three wickets for 21 runs. She got a wicket off her first ball and never looked back.

Mohammed speaking at the end of the game said her team’s strength was in their unity.

“We played well together and we played for each other. This showed in the end because we were in a situation where we had to go out there and fight to win this and we supported each other in getting the win.”

Cooper, although disappointed said she was still proud of her team and saluted a number of her team-mates who would have contributed along the way.

Some of the girls who took part in this tournament and has been called up by Cricket West Indies (CWI) to prepare for the upcoming World T20, will now leave for Antigua for a camp ahead of a series of matches against South Africa leading into the tournament

Scores

Sharks 116/9 (20) (Felicia Walters 60, Rosemary Samaroo 3/21) vs Titans 92/9 (20) (Britney Cooper 30, Samantha Bissoon 5/19) - Sharks won by 24 runs.