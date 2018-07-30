Cyclists praise coach Hartwell

Olympian Njisane Phillip heaped praises on T&T Cycling Federation (TTCF) technical director Erin Hartwell for the success of the national cycling team on the return of the local men’s cyclists from the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Colombia on Saturday.

He along with triple gold medallist Nicholas Paul, bronze medallists Kwesi Browne and Akil Campbell, who excited spectators and the entire team with their outstanding performances on the track, got an enthusiastic welcome after contributing to the country’s largest cycling medal haul at the Games.

Phillip, who won CAC gold in the Team Sprint, said that working with Hartwell over the past year has been instrumental to the team’s achievements in Barranquilla.

“Having Erin here to work with us has been amazing. His knowledge and professionalism really improved our performances and has made us produce World-class times. Also having access to the Velodrome to do our training is a blessing to T&T cycling on the whole and has made us much more focused on our goal of getting better and better with each competition.”

The welcome party included representatives of the T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC), the TTCF and the newly installed chairman of the Sports Company of T&T Douglas Camacho who represented Minister Shamfa Cudjoe at the reception. Camacho, in his remarks, was full of praise for the athletes who train regularly at the SporTT-managed, National Cycling Velodrome, where the Sports Company also has its headquarters. The SporTT chairman commended the Federation for its vision and foresight in recruiting Hartwell to be the technical director for cycling as his impact on the athletes was tremendous and brought results.

Hartwell is employed with SporTT as a national coach and manager of the hemisphere’s premier track cycling venue in Couva.

Speaking from Colombia, the US-born coach said it was an honour to work with this team, adding that they “raced for the collective pride and honour of the country”.

While the athletes credited Hartwell for their achievements, he, in turn, saluted their “hyper-focused approach to high-performance and the pursuit of accomplishment at these games. Everyone came to perform and maximise their individual and collective results! It was truly a collective worldclass performance!”

As preparations were being made for the men’s arrival in Port of Spain, Hartwell was on the course cheering on Teneil Campbell to her fourth medal at the Games and first gold for a woman cyclist at CAC in the Road Race. Campbell has been a standout performer at her first CAC Games and is sure to be rapturously applauded on her return home in the coming week.