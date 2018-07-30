Businessman Derek Chin is now angry and questioning an advertisement recently posted by the Urban Development Corporation of T&T Limited (UdeCOTT) for current tender requests for expressions...
Guerra nets league leading 13th goal
T&T’s Ataulla Guerra continued his hot scoring streak in the United Soccer League when he got the third goal in Charleston Battery 3-0 defeat of Richmond Kickers on Saturday night. Nico Rittmeyer opened the scoring for Charleston Battery against the T&T-led Mikeil Williams’ Kickers defence in the 15th minute, and three minutes into time added on at the end of the first half he made it 2-0 at MUSC Health Stadium, Charleston in South Carolina.
Six minutes into the second-half, T&T duo Leland Archer and Guerra combined for the third item by the latter, his league-leading 12th goal of the season, his third in as many matches and fifth in sixth outings.
The 30-year-old Laventille-born Guerra, a former standout for local clubs, San Juan Jabloteh, Morvant Caledonia and Central FC was eventually replaced in the 74th minute by Nigerian striker, Patrick Okonkwo while Archer and fellow T&T player Neveal Hackshaw played the entire match for the winners.
Charleston Battery is now second on the Eastern Conference table with 38 points from 21 matches, six behind England-born T&T defender Justin Hoyte and his Cincinnati while defending champions, Louisville City FC with Canada-born T&T goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh.
Ranjitsingh kept another clean sheet in helping Louisville City to a 3-0 blanking of Ottawa Fury. National midfielder Kevon George played the full match while midfielder Cordell Cato was not part of the matchday squad in Charlotte Independence’s 1-1 draw with Penn.
Raleigh-North Carolina-born Andre Fortune also watched on from the stands in North Carolina’s 2-1 triumph over Pittsburgh Riverhounds.
It was a bad two days for Tobago-born national defender Jamal Jack and his Colorado Springs, losing both their matches by 1-0 margins, first to San Antonio on Wednesday, and then versus Rio Grande Valley, on Saturday.
On Thursday, national defender Carlyle Mitchell marshalled the Indy Eleven defence in a 1-0 victory over Bethlehem Steel while team-mate Nathan Lewis was not on the matchday squad.
Over in Europe, 19-year-old defender, Keston Julien helped Slovakia’s Trencin to 1-0 road win over Poland’s Gornik Zabrze.
