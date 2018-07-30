Lightning strikes down Wallace’s Swifts

A spot among the final four is within reach for the Sunshine Coast Lightning after its dominant 61-51 win over T&T’s Samantha Wallace’ New South Wales Swifts team on Saturday in the Suncorp Super Netball League. Sitting on the edge of the top four prior to this match, but equal with the fourth-placed Queensland Firebirds, the Lightning trampled the Swifts to claim all eight competition points.

The defence of the Lightning did the job at USC Stadium but the Swifts were still competitive and fought to the final whistle. However, they were left to rue a number of missed opportunities to score off turnovers.

The last time the Swifts tasted Suncorp Super Netball success was back in round seven when they beat the Lightning and that win was built off a 19-9 fast start that the Sunshine Coast could not recover from.

The Lightning could not afford to surrender a start like that again here and came out of the blocks full of energy and intensity which translated to scoreboard success—the home side taking an early 3-1 lead. The circle defence of Geva Mentor and Karla Pretorius was making life difficult for the Swifts, but they began to find ways in to attack the goal – their variety allowing them to push out to an 8-6 lead midway through the quarter.

It wasn’t the most intense of first quarters, as both sides squared each other up and tried to work out ways to break down the opposition defence, and in the end, it was the Lightning who claimed the first bonus point, taking a 17-13 lead into quarter time with Wallace scoring seven of eight attempts for the visitors and England’s Helen Housby, six from nine.

Wallace was then replaced by Sophie Garbin after scoring her lone attempt in the second quarter and the Swifts attack began to stutter, failing to cash in off turnovers and the Lightning marched on to stretch the lead out to 21-14. That lead pushed out to as much as 11, although the Swifts did fight back through the quarter to trail, 26-31 at the halftime whistle.

In the final quarter, the Swifts mixed up their roster again, with Wallace and Garbin in the attack, but the Lightning again charged out of the blocks with a fast start to set up the win, despite the T&T shooter’s eight from eight attempts and Garbin, four from five.

Wallace,24, ended with 16 goals from 17 attempts, Housby got 23 from 29, and Garbin 12 from 15 while Australian international Caithlin Bassett led Lightning with 42 goals from 46, and Stephanie Wood added, 19 from 22 in the win. The loss left the Swifts, third from bottom of the table with a 5-1-7 record and 41 points, only ahead of Magpies Netball (3-1-9) with 38 points and winless Adelaide Thunderbirds (0-0-13) with four points.

West Coast Fever is certain of a semifinal spot ahead of the final round of league matches with a 10-0-3 record and 70 points while Giants Netball (9-1-3) is second 69 points, followed by Lightning (7-1-5) with 63 points, and Firebirds (8-0-5) with 62.