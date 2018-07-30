Streaking Far set for Classic

The Glenn Mendez trained filly Streaking Far looks set to return to the winner’s enclosure in the Emancipation Day feature the Grade Two (Restricted) T&T Breeders Classic for native-bred three-year-old horses over 1,800 metres on the main track at Santa Rosa Park in Arima on Wednesday.

The $140,000 purse event has attracted a field of ten with Streaking Far looking set to give Mendez another big race win.

She will be ridden by the in-form veteran Ricky Jadoo and will take some catching.

However, champion trainer John O’Brien has other ideas and he sends a three-pronged attack for the $84,000 first prize cheque.

O’Brien has the smart Santa Cruz Lady which last Saturday rattled up her fourth consecutive success.

She will be ridden by Brian Boodramsing. The stable will be also represented by maiden Usain and the speedy Princess Sophia which has already Streaking Far but over a shorter trip.

From the ten runners in the event, the only other horse which looks capable on landing the top prize is the Walter Debysingh trained Affirmative. This horse will be ridden by Wilmer Galviz and must be respected.

To say the other has outstanding claims will be talking “Fake News”.

The Grade Three co-feature President’s Cup over 1,900m looks to be a match race between the Mendez-trained Whisper Light and the Debysingh-trained Stockyard. Galviz will ride Stockyard while Jadoo will have the leg-up on Whisper Light.

When entries were taken on Wednesday at Santa Rosa Park a total of 104 owners signed up the Arima Race Club’s (ARC) Day 24 nine-race programme. Post time is 12.30pm Here are the declared runners, riders and weights for the ARC Emancipation Day Card.